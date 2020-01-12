Feds: Chicago pastor stole from food program for needy kids
CHICAGO — A Chicago pastor accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a food program that helps feed needy children allegedly used $142,000 of that money to buy himself a luxury car, federal prosecutors said.
Clarence Smith Jr. fraudulently received more than $900,000 that New Life Community Ministries received from a federally-funded food program through the Illinois State Board of Education, an indictment alleges.
Prosecutors said Smith took that money but didn’t follow through with providing meals to poor children at his church in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.
Court records allege that Smith deposited checks into his own bank account and then used $142,000 to buy himself a Bentley. Investigators said he tried to cover that up by claiming his financial records were damaged in a flood.
The 45-year-old pastor denied the allegations on Friday.
“I totally deny any and all allegations of fraud. I’ve served the community for years and will let this play out in court,” Smith told WLS-TV in a statement.
The Illinois State Board of Education confirmed Friday that New Life Community Ministries’ participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program was terminated in 2016 for not providing records of meals claimed. The Board of Education claimed at that time that the organization owed the state $3.3 million.
Police: Officers rescued unconscious man from burning house
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Three officers have rescued an unconscious man whose house was burning, Burlington police said.
The officers were patrolling nearby when the blaze was reported a little before 4 a.m. Thursday. They learned when they arrived that someone was still inside the home, Fire Marshal Mark Crooks said. The fire was burning in the back exterior and in the attic above the kitchen.
The officers used a neighbor’s ladder to climb up 8 feet to a bedroom window, break it and then get the man out to safety. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.
A dog inside the house was able to run out the front door.
“If a fire call goes out, our officers respond,” said Maj. Jeff Klein of the Burlington Police Department. Klein declined to release the officers names for now.
The fire cause is being investigated.
Storm prompts about 1,000 flight cancellations in Chicago
CHICAGO — A winter storm threatening the Chicago area with ice and snow prompted the cancellation of about 1,000 flights Saturday at Chicago’s two main airports.
The Chicago Department of Aviation’s online flight-tracking website showed that as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday about 950 flight cancellations were reported at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and more than 50 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport.
Delays at O’Hare and Midway were averaging around 15 minutes, the department said.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, flood watch and lakeshore flood warning for the Chicago metropolitan area for Saturday and a winter storm warning for adjacent areas of northwestern Illinois.
The weather service said rain, possibly mixed with snow, freezing rain and sleet was expected through Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area before changing by evening over to snow and sleet, possibly mixed with freezing rain.
Breezy conditions were forecast with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Wisconsin child dies of flu; hundreds hospitalized in state
MADISON, Wis. — A child in Wisconsin has died from influenza, marking the state’s first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials said Friday.
Officials said the child was under 10 years old and died on the way to a hospital in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said they don’t know if the child was vaccinated; the child had moved to Wisconsin just a couple months ago.
Department of Health Services influenza surveillance coordinator Tom Haupt said 622 people have been hospitalized for the flu and flu-related complications in Wisconsin this season. Of those, 97 were placed in intensive care. He said 60% of the hospital admissions were people under age 65.
Health officials say flu season typically peaks in February.
According to DHS, the child tested positive for influenza B, the strain that’s been rapidly spreading and has been increasingly problematic nationwide, particularly in younger patients.
Haupt said the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is to get vaccinated.
Man ruled not mentally fit for trial in Iowa pastor killing
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A judge ruled Friday that a man charged with first-degree murder in the beating death of a central Iowa pastor is mentally unfit to stand trial.
A Webster County District judge found Josh Pendleton, 36, incompetent to stand trial and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation and treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Correctional Facility in Oakdale, the Fort Dodge Messenger reported. His trial had been set to begin in April.
Pendleton’s attorney, Michelle Wolf, said he has a long history of mental illness and was unable to assist in his own defense. Wolf said Pendleton has struggled to understand why he should put on clothes, and jail staff said he had been eating and smearing his feces over his jail cell.
Pendleton is accused of robbing and beating to death the Rev. Al Henderson, who was found unresponsive on Oct. 2 outside St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge. Henderson later died at a hospital.
Elk found dead from eating corn
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say an elk was found dead in northern Wisconsin after it ate corn put out by a landowner in a misguided attempt to help wildlife.
The Department of Natural Resources said the animal found dead on Jan. 2 died from rumen acidosis, a direct result from eating the corn. The condition affects deer and elk when their diet is changed too rapidly from natural, high-fiber browse such as twigs to low-fiber, high-carbohydrate supplemental feeds such as corn, wheat and barley. It inhibits or stops digestion in affected animals; rapid death can result even in deer and elk in otherwise good physical condition.
The Journal Sentinel reports the elk, a young bull, was part of a contingent of animals transferred from Kentucky to Wisconsin in April. It had been released in the Flambeau River State Forest.
It died on private property near Tony in Rusk County, southwest of the state forest.
The elk was wearing a GPS tracking collar that emitted a mortality signal in late December.
Authorities say the landowner was not cited for a violation but has pledged a donation to the state’s elk program.