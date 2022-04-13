Toney seeks removal of 5 elections commission members
MADISON, Wis. — A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general on Tuesday filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, even though an attorney for the Legislature says he can only remove two of them.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.
Toney said he also doesn’t have jurisdiction, but that he can ask Evers to remove the board members.
“They went rogue,” Toney said of the commissioners. “What they did was illegal. They committed crimes and they should be held accountable.”
Police: Man charged in Iowa nightclub shooting seen on video
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man arrested in a fatal shooting inside a crowded Iowa nightclub was seen on the club’s surveillance video shooting “intentionally and indiscriminately” into the crowd, police said in court filings.
Police arrested Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, on Monday and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies stemming from the early Sunday attack in which two people were killed and 10 others were wounded. He was ordered held on $1.5 million bail, and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.
Police said the shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids killed Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids. The attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a birthday party for a friend of Valentine and Owens. Between 100 and 150 people were inside the club at the time, police said, and investigators said on Sunday they believed two people carried out the shootings.
Court documents say that during police questioning, Rush identified himself in the surveillance video.
“The defendant appeared to have fired intentionally and indiscriminately, with what is believed to be a 9 mm handgun, into a large crowd of people,” following an initial shooting in the club, police said in court documents.
Police say Rush killed Owens and shot another man in the head, leaving him with serious injuries. Police have said that at least one of the victims was the target of the shooting.
2 Republicans won’t seek reelection
MADISON, Wis. — Two more Republicans announced Tuesday they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall.
Reps. Joe Sanfelippo, of New Berlin, and Cody Horlacher, of Mukwonago, announced their retirements. Sanfelippo, 58, didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher, 35, said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat.
Sanfelippo has served in the Assembly since 2013 and has been the chairman of the Assembly Health Committee since 2015. Horlacher has served in the Assembly since 2015.
High court lets Racine recount stand
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that challengers of a school referendum in Racine did not have a right to have the ballots examined in court following a recount that upheld a five-vote margin of victory for the ballot measure.
Racine voters approved the referendum in April 2020 with 16,748 voters in favor and 16,743 against. After a recount, the five-vote margin of victory was upheld with 16,715 in support and 16,710 against.
Those challenging the results had argued that courts should be able to examine ballots after they have been recounted.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court, in its unanimous decision, ruled that the ballots could not be examined in court.