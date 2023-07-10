Homicide, carjacking suspect shot and killed by police in Iowa
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A man sought in connection with a fatal shooting and an armed carjacking in Nebraska was shot and killed by police officers in Iowa following a chase.
Police in Omaha, Neb., responded to a domestic assault call before 6 a.m. Saturday and learned that 41-year-old Matthew Briggs had broken into a home and assaulted a woman, police said in a news release. She was able to escape.
Recommended for you
Minutes later, police learned that Briggs drove his car through the garage door of a home nearby. The woman who lived there wasn’t home but Briggs shot at a neighbor who came over to check on him, police said. The neighbor was unhurt.
Around 7 a.m., police were called to a third home and found 52-year-old Steven Donsbach shot to death. Briggs was named as a person of interest.
On Saturday afternoon, a Toyota Camry was carjacked in suburban Omaha by a man matching Briggs’ description. Officers spotted the car and a pursuit began.
The chase crossed into Iowa. In Council Bluffs, the Toyota crashed and two officers — one from Omaha and one from Council Bluffs — shot Briggs. He died at a hospital. Omaha police did not say what prompted the shooting, but said two guns were found in the stolen car Briggs was driving.
Both officers are on paid administrative pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
1 dead, 15 injured after SUV collides with Chicago bus
CHICAGO — An SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road collided with a city bus Sunday morning, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people, authorities said.
A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. near the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.
A female passenger in the SUV, which caught fire after the crash, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.
Chicago fire officials said the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition, WLS-TV reported. Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.
Flights delayed after emergency landing at Iowa airport
DES MOINES — A small plane made an emergency belly landing at the Des Moines airport Saturday morning, temporarily delaying all flights to and from the airport.
Both people aboard the Mooney airplane walked away from the landing unhurt. Des Moines International Airport spokeswoman Kayla Kovarna said all flights into and out of the airport were delayed for about two hours until the plane could be removed from the runway shortly before noon. Because of construction, the airport currently has only one runway in operation.
The airport went on alert after the plane’s pilot reported a technical problem around 9:45 a.m. The pilot was forced to make the emergency landing after it became clear that the plane’s landing gear could not be lowered.
Kovarna said nine departing flights were delayed while the runway was closed.
The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to investigate the incident.
Evers vetoes $1M proposed by Republicans for lake project
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The Echo Lake project will not be getting an extra $1 million boost in the new state budget.
Gov. Tony Evers vetoed funding proposed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, to relieve local property taxpayers in funding the city’s proposed $9 million project.
Vos sought the $1 million state allocation in addition to a $1 million grant previously approved for Echo Lake by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Republican lawmakers supported Vos and included the Burlington project in a final budget package sent to the governor’s desk.
Evers vetoed the new funding Wednesday while signing into law the $98 billion two-year state spending plan. In his veto message, the governor cited Echo Lake’s previous state grant award.
“I object to providing additional state funding for a project that already received a $1 million grant,” he said.
It was among 51 vetoes the Democratic governor applied to a budget approved by the Republican-led legislature, which had similarly rejected many of the governor’s proposals.
Vos said he was disappointed, and he blamed partisanship for the disagreement on the Echo Lake funding.
“It’s hard to see it as anything else but a partisan slight against a Republican-leaning community,” the legislative leader said. “We will continue to fight for the funding in the future.”
Vos did not indicate whether he would attempt to override the veto in the legislature, or whether he would try something else.