Des Moines man charged with murder
DES MOINES — Police say a man has been charged in the killing last month of a Des Moines man.
Des Moines police said in a news release that 39-year-old Nicky Joe Beery, of Des Moines, was charged in a warrant Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old James Moss Jr.
Moss was found injured at a home early the morning of Oct. 5 and was pronounced dead later at a hospital. Police have not said what caused his death.
According to the news release, Beery was arrested Thursday in Las Vegas on a material witness warrant in the case.
He was charged after being questioned Friday by Des Moines detectives who traveled to Las Vegas.
Authorities warn of Iowa phone scam
DES MOINES — Iowa law enforcement officials are warning of a phone scam by people posing as Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation staff.
The division said it has received reports from the public that scammers are trying to extort money from Iowa residents and are misrepresenting themselves as DCI agents working with the FBI to collect money.
Some scammers are using false agent names and badge numbers. Those targeted also report that their caller ID devices display a number for the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The DCI does not request payment over the phone. Anyone receiving a phone call similar to those described by the DCI is asked to hang up and contact local law enforcement and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office hot line.
Evers: Raise state workers’ minimum wage
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is proposing raising state employees’ minimum wage to $15.
Evers’ administration quietly released its 2019-21 state employee compensation plan Friday. It calls for raising all permanent state workers’ minimum wage to $15 an hour beginning June 7, 2020. It also calls for a 2% across-the-board salary increase in each year of the biennium and raises for prison guards. Their starting wage would increase from $16.65 to $18.22 per hour.
According to Evers’ administration, the entire package is expected to cost $84.15 million.
The plan is subject to legislative approval. The Legislature’s finance committee has already authorized money to cover the 2% raises and the prison guard raises.