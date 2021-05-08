School district reacts to students’ racist video
GRINNELL — Officials with the Grinnell-Newberg Community School District say they have punished middle school students who posted a racist video on TikTok.
Grinnell police also are investigating after residents reported the video titled “Hitler Gang.” Those residents believe the video was directed at their son, a Jewish transgender student at the middle school.
Police say the 10-second video shows several male students walking through the school hallway “in a goose-step style manner with their arms extended and palms down.” Police say the video also included “several racist and derogatory hashtags.”
The student told the TV station that as a result, he’s scared to go to school.
Grinnell-Newburg Superintendent Janet Stutz said the students involved were punished, but didn’t elaborate.
Man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash
DES MOINES — A man is in jail and facing several charges in connection with a Des Moines crash that killed two people on a motorcycle.
Authorities say Quntonio Herron turned himself in Friday morning and he was booked into the Polk County Jail. He is charged with homicide by vehicle, serious injury by vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended or denied license.
It wasn’t immediately clear if Herron had an attorney.
The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles. Police say Herron was the driver of a 2016 Mercedes Benz that struck the motorcycles. Police had been searching for the driver since the accident.
Kristy Hyde, 47, of Des Moines, was a passenger on one of the motorcycles and died at the scene. The motorcycle’s driver, 51-year-old Jerry Coles of Des Moines, died later at a hospital.
A 46-year-old woman who was driving the second motorcycle is hospitalized with serious injuries.
Woman pleads guilty to shooting
DAVENPORT — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.
Treshonda Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder after the death of Eloise Chairs on Oct. 25. She accepted a plea deal to the lesser charge, which includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Witnesses told police that Chairs and others argued over a card game inside the restaurant. When that argument ended, Chairs, Pollion and a witness started another fight. Pollion fired one shot during the fight, hitting Chairs, who later died.