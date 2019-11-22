Wiggins to serve as supreme court’s interim chief justice
DES MOINES — Iowa Supreme Court Justice David Wiggins will serve as the court’s chief justice until a successor to Chief Justice Mark Cady can be appointed.
Cady died unexpectedly Nov. 15 at age 66.
A court spokesman said Thursday that Iowa law requires the chief justice to name another member of the court to fill in when the chief cannot act. Cady had issued an order in November 2016 appointing Wiggins to act in his place.
Wiggins was appointed to the court by Democratic Gov. Tom Vilsack in 2003.
State law says Wiggins will serve as acting chief justice until the current vacancy on the court is filled and the full court selects a chief justice. Finding a successor could take 90 days.
Contractor to hunt deer in city parks in December
IOWA CITY — Iowa City residents are being urged to avoid several city parks next month as a contracted company conducts hunts to lower the local deer population.
The city hired White Buffalo Inc. to reduce the deer overpopulation. The city has estimated its deer population is as high as 80 animals per square mile. The city hopes to bring that number down to 25.
The hunt will start Dec. 1 and last until Dec. 22, from 3 p.m. until dawn.
Animal Rescue League removes dozens of dogs, cats from home
DES MOINES — Officials say more than two dozen animals have been removed from a feces-filled home of a hoarder in Des Moines.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said it took 21 dogs and five cats and kittens from the house Tuesday. A news release said the animals were “crawling with fleas and reeking of urine.” Feces and trash were found all over the living space.
The release said the dogs’ nails were so overgrown it was impossible for them to walk comfortably, and at least six of the dogs “will need extensive behavioral rehabilitation before they’re ready for new homes.”
It’s unclear whether the person or people living with the animals will face any criminal charges.
Amazon to open delivery station near Des Moines
GRIMES — Amazon has confirmed its plans to open a delivery station in the Des Moines suburb of Grimes.
Amazon broke the news Wednesday. The “last mile” distribution site is expected to open in 2020. Such sites are the last stop from delivery centers to customers’ homes.
Amazon said the station will create hundreds of part-time and full-time jobs starting at $15 an hour. Amazon has already been posting some job openings for the delivery station.
Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen said Amazon’s announcement shows the city’s “ability to provide a top-quality workplace and living environment.”