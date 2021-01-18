News in your town

Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps

Illinois collects $62 million in cannabis revenue for neighborhoods

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa news in brief

Evers calls lack of 2nd vaccine doses 'slap in the face'

Wisconsin news in brief

Law enforcement finds virus protections not always possible

Iowa deputy shot, wounded while responding to 911 call

Former deputy sentenced to 2 years in prison for burglary

Illinois mayor apologizes for saying media lied about riot

Danville officials still hopeful for casino, despite delays

Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Wisconsin Capitol Police tell lawmakers to stay away

Iowa news in brief

With bookstore plans delayed by virus, woman opts for garage

Illinois mayor apologizes for saying media lied about Capitol storming

White Army vet charged in shooting Black girl at Trump rally

Lottery players have chance at 2 giant jackpots

Pilot makes emergency landing on Illinois highway's median

Teen charged with killing newborn daughter in Wisconsin

Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Lawsuit: Community college program was human trafficking

Mayor: Chicago opening 6 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

GOP panel grills Wisconsin Gov. Evers' administration over vaccine pace

UPDATE: Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots grow to combined $1.39 billion

Iowa National Guard sending 250 troops to Washington, D.C.

Lawsuit: Iowa community college program was human trafficking

Wisconsin justices skeptical of GOP redistricting proposal

Police say 2 dogs attacked delivery driver in northeast Iowa

Iowa news in brief

More contagious COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin

Illinois replaces longest-serving legislative leader in U.S.

Evers calls special session to modernize unemployment system

Wisconsin Supreme Court focuses on redistricting

Illinois news in brief

More contagious COVID-19 variant detected in Wisconsin

Iowa chief justice: In-person trials will resume in February

Evers calls special session to modernize unemployment system

NFL: Bears plan to keep Nagy, GM Pace for at least 1 more season

200 Illinois guard troops will go to DC to aid inauguration

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $750 million after no winner

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief