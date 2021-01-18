Police: Drunk driver arrested for driving up Wisconsin Capitol steps
MADISON, Wis. — Authorities say the actions of an intoxicated man who drove his vehicle up the stairs of the Wisconsin Capitol grounds Saturday night did not appear to be politically motivated.
Police said Willie Burks, 44, of Madison, drove up the exterior steps on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and around the exterior of the statehouse just before 9:30 p.m. He then left the capitol grounds and drove against traffic before parking his vehicle.
Burks was arrested for his third drunken driving offense and taken to the Dane County Jail. He was also charged with reckless driving, operating while suspended, driving against traffic and driving on the sidewalk.
Madison Police Lt. David Jugovich said there was no indication of a threat to the Capitol, which is under increased security by state and local police and the National Guard.
Armed person in apartment shot, wounded by police
CUDAHY, Wis. — Authorities say a Cudahy police officer shot and wounded an armed person Saturday night after police responded to two separate 911 calls about a disturbance at an apartment complex.
Cudahy police say the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m., after police received emergency calls first about shots being fired and then about a suicidal person with a firearm.
It’s not clear what led to the shooting. Police say officers provided life-saving measures before the person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
No officers were injured during the incident, which remains under investigation.
4th victim dies after gunman’s attacks in Chicago, suburbs
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman became the fourth person to die from a series of shootings this month by a Chicago gunman who was later killed in a suburban police shootout, authorities said Sunday.
Marta Torres, an Evanston woman who had been in critical condition for a week after being shot at an IHOP, died Saturday at a hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her autopsy was scheduled for Sunday.
According to police, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, of Chicago, shot seven people in a series of attacks Jan. 9 over a roughly four-hour period. Most of the attacks happened on Chicago’s South Side before Nightengale drove to Evanston, just north of the city, where he shot Torres before officers killed him during a shootout. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 81 years old.
Authorities have not released a motive in the killings, which they described as random. Nightengale posted numerous disturbing and nonsensical short videos on Facebook before the killings. In one he brandished a gun; in another he threatened to “blow up the whole community.”
Powerball jackpot grows to $730M; Mega Millions hits $850M
DES MOINES — Lottery players have another chance to win big this week since there were no winners of the top prize for both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in their most recent drawings.
The Powerball jackpot grew to an estimated $730 million after no one matched all five numbers and the red ball in the drawing on Saturday night. If a lottery player strikes big in the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot ever in the United States.
The winning numbers Saturday were 67, 20, 65, 14, 39, and the Powerball was 2.
No one beat the odds in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, so that jackpot grew to an estimated $850 million. That would be the third-largest jackpot ever if there’s a winner of the top prize for the drawing on Tuesday.