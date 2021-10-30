Iowa governor signs vaccine mandate exemption bill into law
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday signed into law a bill that allows Iowa workers to seek medical and religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and guarantees that those who are fired for refusing a vaccine will qualify for unemployment benefits.
Reynolds signed the bill a day after the Iowa Legislature passed it in a one-day special session convened to pass the state’s redistricting maps. The law becomes effective immediately.
Man sentenced in fatal jail overdose
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A man who smuggled heroin into the Manitowoc County Jail and gave it to an inmate who died of an overdose has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Jerid Hanson was also placed on 12 years of extended supervision during sentencing this week in Manitowoc County, WLUK-TV reported.
The 33-year-old Hanson earlier pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide in an agreement with prosecutors. Six other charges against him were dismissed.
Suspect in Iowa slaying arrested
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week.
Vaughn White, 28, was arrested in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Police had been seeking White in the shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover, of Council Bluffs.
Arrest made in strip club shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa — An Illinois man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man outside a Davenport strip club earlier this month.
Lance Johnson, 28, of Rock Island, Ill., was arrested late Thursday by Rock Island police in the shooting death of Samuel Wires, 35, of Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported.
Johnson is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and a weapons count in a Rock Island jail until he can be extradited to Iowa.
Police: Man holding gun shot, killed
CHELSEA, Iowa — A man died after being shot by a Tama County Sheriff’s deputy during what police described as an armed confrontation in east-central Iowa.
The shooting happened Thursday night in Chelsea, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. The Tama County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 7:30 p.m. of shots being fired and deputies along with law enforcement from several other agencies responded.
Arriving officers saw Dewey Dale Wilfong III, 28, walking around in the area holding a handgun, the release said, and a Tama County deputy fired one round that hit Wilfong in the upper torso.
Wilfong was taken to a Cedar Rapids hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials did not release the name of the deputy who shot Wilfong, but said the deputy had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.
3 men charged in fatal home invasion
DES MOINES — Authorities say a man fatally wounded in Des Moines this week was stabbed to death during a home invasion, and police have arrested three other men in the killing.
Officers and medics found Cory Elifritz, 19, of Norwalk, with traumatic injuries around 2 a.m. Thursday inside a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park.
Elifritz was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Soon after, police arrested Tyrone Glen Davis, 20, and Taylor Scott Austin, 20, both of Des Moines, and Daniel Fletcher Jackson, 18, of DeSoto. All are charged with first-degree murder and burglary.