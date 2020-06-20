Unemployment rate in Iowa falls to 10% in May
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate was 10% in May, down from April but still remarkably high as many businesses and organizations curtailed operations due to the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday.
Iowa Workforce Development reported the May unemployment rate declined from 11% in April but was more than triple the 2.7% rate in May 2019.
The number of unemployed Iowa residents dropped from 188,000 in April to 168,100 in May. More than 9,500 people filed unemployment claims last week in Iowa.
The U.S. unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.
Reynolds: Plenty of time to sign executive order on felon voting
DES MOINES — With dozens of Des Moines Black Lives Matter members shouting “let them vote” and “do your job” outside her office, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has plenty of time before the November election to draft and sign an executive order enabling felons to vote in Iowa.
Despite the pressure of advocacy groups and protesters, she declined to give a timeline.
“I’ve got a lot of time before the election,” she said. “I’ve made it clear I will do an executive order and it will be done in a timely manner so people will have an opportunity to participate in this election.”
University of Illinois plans in-person instruction this fall
URBANA, Ill. — In-person instruction will take place in the fall at the University of Illinois, with COVID-19 safety precautions in place to protect students if the state has moved into Phase IV of its reopening schedule, officials said Thursday.
Students who don’t or can’t return to the central Illinois campus can take classes online, according to the university. Those who have signed up to live in university housing or freshmen required to live on campus will have to submit special documentation and receive approval to learn from a distance.
Man killed in shooting identified
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police have identified a man killed in a shooting during a party in Cedar Rapids earlier this week.
Malik James Sheets, 20, of Cedar Rapids, died in the shooting early Thursday, police said.