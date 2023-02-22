Teen pleads guilty to fatal shooting at Iowa high school
DES MOINES — A teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday in the drive-by shooting death of another teen outside a Des Moines high school and was sentenced to a life prison term with the possibility of parole.
Romeo Perdomo, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the March 7, 2022, death of Jose Lopez-Perez, 15, outside East High School. That plea followed a deal in which prosecutors dismissed other charges and recommended a life sentence with a possibility of parole, according to the Des Moines Register. Adults convicted of first-degree murder in Iowa are required to spend the rest of their lives in prison but judges can give juveniles a chance at parole.
Judge Lawrence McLellan gave Perdomo the life sentence with no requirement on the time he must serve in prison, telling him, “I hope you use this opportunity to fully understand the consequences you have created, the pain you have created, the grief you have created.”
Perdomo was among 10 teens charged in the death of Lopez-Perez and the wounding of two girls. According to court filings, at least eight of those charged plan to plead guilty and one has been sentenced.
Police investigators blamed the shooting on a dispute between rival gang members, and video evidence showed teens getting into three vehicles and driving by the school, where they sprayed at least 42 bullets from six guns.
Wisconsin village moves voting after gunshot
MADISON, Wis. — A gunshot fired outside of a polling site Tuesday forced elections officials in a small Wisconsin village to move to their backup voting location, a county election official said.
Voting was delayed for about an hour and half in the Village of Brooklyn after sheriff’s deputies locked down a community building that served as the village’s sole polling site, according to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
A 75-year-old man was arrested two and a half hours after the incident was reported on suspicion of disorderly conduct while armed, Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said in a news release. Local elections officials relocated to a public works building half a mile away, where voting was to continue for the remainder of the day.
The Green County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that the suspect had not yet been charged.
The village had asked for a court order to extend voting hours by 90 minutes to accommodate voters who weren’t able to enter the polls while police responded. McDonell said he didn’t expect the disruption to prevent voters from casting their ballots and that the county would begin reporting results as planned Tuesday evening without waiting for voting to close in Brooklyn.
Brooklyn is home to about 1,500 residents, according to the 2020 census. The village is split between Dane and Green Counties, with about two-thirds of its residents living in Dane County.
Sheriff’s deputies from both counties responded Tuesday morning, according to Skatrud. There was no evidence that the gunshot was related to voting activities and there was no ongoing threat to public safety, he said.
Police ID man killed during attempted machete attack
TOULON, Ill. — Illinois State Police have identified a northern Illinois man who was fatally shot last weekend by officers he had tried to attack with a machete as they were serving an arrest warrant.
State police said Monday that Rodney G. Williams, 66, died following Saturday morning’s shooting at his apartment in the Stark County city of Toulon.
Preliminary findings indicate that officers from multiple agencies who are assigned to the Henry County Special Operations Squad were trying to serve an arrest/search warrant for Williams in Toulon when they encountered him inside his apartment, police said.
Williams reportedly tried to strike officers with a machete, prompting them to open fire, striking him. Williams was pronounced dead at a hospital.
No law enforcement officers were injured during Saturday’s incident in Toulon, which is located about 20 miles northwest of Peoria.
State police released no additional information of the shooting. The state agency is investigating the shooting and will submit its finding to the Stark County State’s Attorney once that work is complete.
Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl suffers stroke
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Gov. Tony Earl suffered a stroke this week and is now receiving palliative care, his oldest daughter Julia Earl said Tuesday.
Earl, 86, is a Democrat, who served one term as governor from 1983 to 1987. He was a champion of gay rights and a staunch environmentalist.
Earl was defeated in 1986 by Republican Tommy Thompson. Earl’s political career ended after he lost a Democratic primary race for U.S. Senate in 1988 to Herb Kohl, but he went on to become a leading advocate for campaign and election finance reforms and a champion of environmental causes.
“Our dad is surrounded by loved ones,” Julia Earl said in a text message to The Associated Press. “He is receiving palliative care and is at peace and painfree. We appreciate the genuine support and love shared by family and friends.”
Current Gov. Tony Evers, during a stop Monday in Eau Claire, said that Earl was “seriously ill” and “we’re praying for him.”
“He’s an extraordinary human being and did a great job as governor and a good leader of the state of Wisconsin,” WEAU-TV reported Evers as saying about Earl. “I saw him maybe a year ago now and he was in good spirits.”
Earl is one of six living former Wisconsin governors. In addition to Thompson, the others are Scott Walker, Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum and Martin Schreiber.
