Judge allows subpoena of slain student’s bank records
MONTEZUMA — A judge has declined to quash a subpoena seeking the bank records of a slain University of Iowa student and has also rejected prosecutors’ request to admonish the suspect’s defense attorneys who sought them.
Prosecutors in the first-degree murder case against Cristhian Bahena Rivera made the motion, calling the subpoena by Behena Rivera’s lawyers for Mollie Tibbetts’ bank records a “fishing expedition.”
Prosecutors accused the defense attorneys of failing to notify prosecutors and the court — as required by law — of the subpoena until after it had already been served last month on Bankers Trust in Des Moines. Defense attorney Jennifer Frese said in a hearing last week that the lack of notification was due to a clerical error in her office and that the oversight was not malicious.
The judge ruled this week that the challenge was moot, as the subpoena had already been served and the bank provided no relevant information in the case. Rivera’s trial is set to begin May 17.
1 person dies in multi-vehicle crash involving sulfuric acid spill
WELLSBURG — A hazardous materials team was called to a fatal pileup on Interstate 20 in north-central Iowa that involved a semitrailer hauling sulfuric acid, authorities said.
The pileup happened Thursday afternoon near Wellsburg in Grundy County and involved 15 vehicles, including several semitrailers and a tanker carrying 5,000 gallons of sulfuric acid. The Iowa State Patrol said one person was killed in the crash and at least two other people were injured.
2nd woman pleads guilty in leak of court documents
DES MOINES — A second Iowa woman has pleaded guilty in a leak of documents related to a federal drug trafficking investigation that outed the identities of two confidential informants on Facebook.
Rachel Manna, 33, of West Des Moines, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of computer fraud under a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. She is scheduled to be sentenced in June.
Manna admitted she asked acquaintance Danielle Taff, a contract paralegal in the U.S. Attorney’s office in Des Moines, to unlawfully use her computer access to obtain files related to a drug investigation involving her child’s father.
In 2018, Taff took dozens of photos of confidential reports related to the case that led to charges against 10 suspects in Iowa and Arizona. Manna shared the information with nine others who had been implicated by the informants.
State Supreme Court allows appointment to stand
DES MOINES — The 2018 appointment of an eastern Iowa district court judge by Gov. Kim Reynolds will stand, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled Friday, ending a three-year controversy over whether Reynolds had missed the legal deadline.
Iowa law requires the governor to make an appointment within 30 days after a judicial nominating commission provides the names of qualified candidates, but Reynolds informed Judge Jason Besler of his appointment several days after the deadline. Reynolds said that she verbally picked Besler before the deadline by telling an aide but failed to call Besler or document the selection for days because she was busy with other matters. Besler, of Cedar Rapids, has been on the bench for 2½ years and was retained by voters in the November election.