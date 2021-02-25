Hospital worker accused
of videotaping nude patient
RHINELANDER, Wis. — A Rhinelander hospital employee is accused of secretly videotaping an unclothed patient.
The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says the 31-year-old Three Lakes man was arrested on possible charges of capturing a representation of nudity without the consent of the person.
Ascension-St. Mary’s Hospital issued a statement which said the employee has been suspended and that an internal investigation will be conducted.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and Three Lakes police executed a search warrant Tuesday looking for child pornography in Three Lakes.
The Wisconsin Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children connected to the address searched.
Investigators say that’s when they found the videotape of the patient. They say no child pornography was found.
Authorities did not say what position the employee held at the hospital.
Former state senator pleads not guilty to wire fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former state senator and gubernatorial candidate Sam McCann has pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging he illegally spent more than $200,000 in campaign funds on debts and personal expenses and to pay himself.
The 51-year-old Plainview Republican was appointed a public defender during a hearing Tuesday after he told Magistrate Judge Eric Long that he was unemployed, being supported by his wife and had more than $30,000 in credit card debt and loans, The State-Journal-Register reported.
McCann was indicted Feb. 3 on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and tax evasion. He’s accused of spending funds donated to his state Senate campaigns and his unsuccessful Conservative Party bid for governor in 2018. He was a state senator from 2011 to early 2019.
Public defender Rosie Brown entered McCann’s not guilty plea. McCann didn’t comment during the hearing except to answer questions from Long.
Sorority death caused
by alcohol, hypothermia
AMES, Iowa — An autopsy shows the death last month of a 21-year-old woman outside an Iowa State University sorority house was caused by acute alcohol intoxication and hypothermia, Ames police said Wednesday in a news release.
The morning of Jan. 22, emergency responders found the body of Olivia Chutich on the ground in the parking lot of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Chutich was the daughter of Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Margaret Chutich and Allina Health CEO Penny Wheeler.
The autopsy was conducted Jan. 24, police said. Chutich’s family has asked for privacy as they grieve her death.
Investigators have said Chutich was last seen late the night before she was found and believe she had been lying in the parking lot for several hours before she was found. No foul play is suspected.
Sun Prairie shooting investigated as homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Sun Prairie and Madison police are investigating a homicide after a man dropped off at a medical clinic died from a gunshot wound.
The 29-year-old man was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison police. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transferred to a hospital were he later died, the State Journal reported.
Madison police spokesman Tyler Grigg said detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit determined the shooting happened in Sun Prairie. Investigators there are working to determine where the shooting took place.
Madison police will continue to assist Sun Prairie police with the investigation.
2 men killed in collision between truck, train
ULLIN, Ill. — Two men were killed when a pickup truck pulled directly into the path of a train in far southern Illinois, police said.
The truck’s driver had turned Tuesday morning onto a private lane in Pulaski County just before it drove onto a rail crossing and into the path of a northbound Canadian National Railway train, Illinois State Police said.
The train slammed into the truck about 11:30 a.m., pushing it about a half-mile before stopping. The 76-year-old man who was driving the truck was killed along with his passenger, a 74-year-old man, The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reported.
The victims’ names have not yet been released by authorities.
Police said the deadly collision occurred near the village of Ullin, located about 20 miles east of Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
The crash remains under investigation.