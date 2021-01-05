Beaten 14th District candidate to contest result in Congress
SUGAR GROVE, Ill. — Defeated Republican congressional candidate Jim Oberweis announced Monday he has informed the U.S. House of Representatives he will contest the outcome of his race against Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood.
In announcing his plans, Oberweis said during the discovery recount process, volunteers for his campaign found election jurisdictions around the 14th Congressional District did not follow the law. He claims that led to an inability to verify those who were legally entitled to vote actually voted.
Oberweis pointed to the lack of initials on vote-by-mail ballots in Kane County and a person from Kenosha, Wis., voting illegally to back his effort.
“Based on the findings in the discovery recount our campaign provided Congress we believe that there is sufficient evidence to show that I won the election for Congress in the 14th District in November,” Oberweis said.
The race between Oberweis and Underwood was among the most expensive in Illinois. Underwood raised more than $7 million, while Oberweis raised about $2.5 million.
The largely White district outside Chicago has historically been Republican but flipped in 2018. Underwood, who is Black, was the first woman and first minority to win the congressional seat once held by Speaker Dennis Hastert. She ousted four-term Republican Randy Hultgren in a Democratic wave.
Some Chicago teachers expected in schools stay home
CHICAGO — Some Chicago Public Schools teachers expected to report to the classroom ahead of preschool students’ anticipated return next week stayed home Monday over coronavirus concerns.
The nation’s third-largest district plans to bring students back in phases. Starting next week, preschool and some special education students can return or continue remote learning. Students in K-8 have the option Feb. 1. A date for high school students hasn’t been set.
The Chicago Teachers Union opposed the plan over safety. Dozens of aldermen also objected with concerns over health and racial equity. District data show roughly 37% of eligible students planned to return, a number that was disproportionately White.
Linda Perales, a southwest side special education teacher, told reporters Monday she’d continue remote teaching, partly because social distancing measures impact teaching.
“They will have to wear a face mask all day,” she said. “Teachers will have to wear a face mask all day, and that is so important to note because it’s going to make it impossible to teach letter sounds and other things like that.”
CPS officials said the plan is as safe for teachers as it is for principals, custodians and others who’ve worked through the pandemic.
Roughly 5,800 teachers and staff were expected in classrooms Monday, according to The Chicago Tribune. It wasn’t clear how many showed.
CTU spokeswoman Chris Geovanis said the union doesn’t know how many remained remote. CPS officials didn’t immediately return messages.
Illinois reported 5,059 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases Monday and 79 deaths. Overall, Illinois has logged 984,880 infections and 16,834 deaths.
Ten years after incident, Chicago cop fired
CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer has been fired a decade after he allowed a fellow officer to leave the scene where the other officer allegedly assaulted two people.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Police Board voted, 8-1, last month to fire Officer Jason Burg for an incident that happened on June 26, 2010. The board determined that Burg allowed Chris Gofron, who was off duty at the time, to leave the scene without arresting him or taking down his information. Further, the board determined that Burg made “false representations” to the review agency that investigated the incident.
But the decision to fire Burg was criticized by the lone board members who voted against firing the officer because it came so many years after the incident. Further, the firing took place despite the fact that a key witness to the incident died before he could testify last year at Burg’s disciplinary hearing. The board did, however, allow into evidence the deposition that the witness gave years earlier in a federal lawsuit against Burg and Gofron. That suit was settled in 2012 with the city agreeing to pay the two alleged victims $160,000.
Gofron has since resigned from the police force.
Man charged after fight over stolen vehicle left a teen dead
VOLO, Ill. — A northern Illinois man was charged Monday with two counts of aggravated battery in the fatal shooting of a teenager and the wounding of another in a dispute over a stolen vehicle.
Lake County prosecutors say Lynell Glover on Sunday allegedly ordered two teens he observed riding in his stolen auto to get on the ground or get shot. A Lake County Circuit Judge Paul Novak ordered the 35-year-old Glover, of Round Lake Beach, held in lieu of $1 million.
Authorities say Glover spotted his car, which was stolen days earlier, in Volo. He chased the vehicle until it ran out of gas. Prosecutors told Novak that Glover told the teens to “get on the ground or I’ll shoot you.” In the struggle that followed, Glover allegedly shot the teens.One, Anthony Awad, 17, of Hanover Park, was shot in the leg and neck and pronounced dead at the scene. The other unidentified teen was hospitalized with a gunshot wound in the leg.
Police say Glover called 911 and remained on the scene after the shooting.
Both prosecutors and the Lake County sheriff’s office said additional charges against Glover may be forthcoming.
Authorities have not yet said how Glover happened upon his stolen car, who initially possessed the gun, or what caused the confrontation to escalate. Prosecutors declined to comment on details of the incident other than what they revealed in court.
It wasn’t immediately known if Glover has legal representation to speak on his behalf.