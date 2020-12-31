Reward offered for information in fatal shooting near hospital
CHICAGO — Chicago anti-violence activists are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the fatal shooting of a man found dead on Christmas Eve near a hospital.
The reward announced Tuesday seeks tips in the killing of Cyle Hemphill, 25. An autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner’s office found that Hemphill, who lived in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, died from several gunshot wounds.
His body was found Dec. 24 slumped in the front passenger seat of a car parked outside a garage at the southern edge of an alley near Trinity Hospital on Chicago’s South Side.
Authorities locate murder suspect who escaped security van
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A murder suspect who escaped from a security company’s van while the vehicle was stopped at a McDonald’s in northwest Indiana was recaptured Wednesday morning after more than two weeks on the lam, authorities said.
Leon Taylor, 22, of Hammond, Ind., was taken into custody by officers searching for him in neighboring East Chicago, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.
Taylor escaped Dec. 14 after the van stopped in Gary as an agent with REDI Transports of Green Bay, Wis., was moving him from Texas via O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail. Taylor was arrested in Texas on Dec. 2. He is a suspect in a murder in East Chicago.
Paramedic sentenced to 13 years for sexual assault on the job
URBANA, Ill. — A central Illinois paramedic was sentenced Tuesday to 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman while she was in an ambulance.
In sentencing Jeffrey Sanford Jr., Champaign County Circuit Judge Randy Rosenbaum said the paramedic destroyed the public trust.
The judge in October found the 48-year-old Sanford, of Gifford, guilty of criminal sexual assault. Sanford was accused of forcing a 49-year-old suicidal woman to perform oral sex on him in an ambulance on July 21, 2019. Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink presented evidence linking Sanford to sexually inappropriate conduct with a 10-year-old girl, a woman who called for an ambulance and an 89-year-old woman with dementia.
The victim of the crime Sanford was convicted of read an impact statement to the judge, describing herself as paranoid, unable to leave her home, be in small spaces or sleep well.