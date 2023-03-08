People convicted of crimes related to child exploitation and pornography would face stiffer penalties under a bill the Iowa Senate unanimously passed Monday.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said the idea for Senate File 84 came up while reviewing current Iowa laws that deal with such crimes.

