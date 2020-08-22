State extends ban on utility disconnections
MADISON, Wis. — State regulators have extended a ban on utility disconnections during the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.
The Public Service Commission voted, 2-1, Thursday to continue a moratorium on shutoffs until Oct. 1. That will temporarily prevent more than 93,000 customer from losing their utility service next month.
A PSC survey of nearly 200 utilities shows about a third of Wisconsin’s 1.4 million households are behind on their utility bills. In comparison, 13% of residential customers were behind in April of the two previous years.
Chairwoman Rebecca Valcq said utility service remains critical to public health, the State Journal reported.
“If we disconnect customers and send them out to places to congregate … in order to stay cool, or they lose the ability to maintain hygiene, that to me outweighs the ability to pay and the fact that the unemployment rate is getting better,” Valcq said. “We’re not going to get through this if we don’t start acting like adults. We have to start following the guidelines if we want to get out of this crisis.”
Last month the PSC voted to extend the ban to Sept. 1. The commission will discuss the moratorium again on Sept. 17.
Pritzker outlines clean-energy planSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday provided a substantive look at how he wants to make Illinois a completely renewable-energy state by 2050 with tighter controls on utility companies amid an influence-peddling scheme involving ComEd.
“Real accountability measures for utilities” is emphasized in the extensive, eight-part plan along with goals for providing a remedy for potentially disastrous climate change and pollution. It also aims to create sustainable jobs and a new age of 750,000 electric vehicles within the next decade.
The plan is not complete, and a working group that created the outline will continue, Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell said Thursday. But given the federal government’s announcement last month that ComEd had entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to assist in a Statehouse bribery investigation, Mitchell said the administration is seeking public support before pushing ahead.
“We wanted to make sure that whatever we do to get 100% clean, renewable energy ... we were going to do so with utility accountability at the center, so the public has some trust in the process,” Mitchell said.
The plan would end the ability of utilities to adjust rates outside of those set by regulators for purposes such as infrastructure improvements; prohibit utilities from recouping from ratepayers the “charitable contributions” through which they can curry political favors; and allow the Illinois Commerce Commission to implement a process to review utilities’ performance compared with rates.
ComEd spokeswoman Shannon Breymaier said the utility agrees with Pritzker that “the need for comprehensive energy reform has never been greater; we share the state’s commitment to clean energy, sustainability, utility affordability and transparency.”
Breymaier said the company has implemented ethics reforms to prevent future conduct revealed in the federal investigation while taking on the “challenge of rebuilding the trust of the public, regulators and elected officials” and working with them on the state’s clean-energy goals.
A spokeswoman for power company Ameren Illinois did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In addition to creating a longer regulatory arm, the plan would increase protections for consumers. It would increase shareholder contributions from Exelon, ComEd’s parent, to a program that helps consumers catch up on bills affordably. It would double to a combined $67 million ComEd’s and Ameren’s commitment to low-income energy-efficiency programs. For low-income customers, there would no longer be a deposit charge, late fees or fees to pay bills online. Natural gas companies would be barred from automatically adding a monthly surcharge for infrastructure improvement.
Much of the remainder of the outline depends on providing incentives for investment in renewable energy. To put 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030, for example, there’s about $70 million in the Democratic governor’s “Rebuild Illinois” infrastructure program for installing more charging stations, which are relatively scarce now.
Standardized zoning and siting regulations for wind and solar energy projects would speed development sometimes stymied by varied county ordinances. Existing business-development incentives offered by the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity would be expanded to include solar and energy-storage projects.
“If you’re an electric-vehicle company that is looking to expand production somewhere, we are making it clear that we’re both going to put in the charging infrastructure and the incentives to make your life easier,” Mitchell said. “We’re sending a market signal to bring in private investment.
The working group will continue developing the plan and Mitchell promised there would be extensive public discussion about it before any portions of it are presented to the General Assembly.
FEMA aid approved for Iowa’s Linn CountyCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald Trump approved Federal Emergency Management Agency funding for eastern Iowa’s Linn County, which was the county that was hardest hit by last week’s rare hurricane-strength wind storm.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office announced the approval Thursday night. The FEMA individual assistance program helps homeowners, renters, and businesses affected by natural disasters. It includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.
The approval was welcomed Friday in the county’s largest city, Cedar Rapids, which suffered widespread damage from the Aug. 10 storm that saw winds of up to 140 mph.
“This will provide much needed support to a number of critical needs in our community,” city manager Jeff Pomeranz said at a news conference.
Nearly 8,000 homes and businesses in the Cedar Rapids area remained without power Friday afternoon, some 11 days after the storm, an Alliant Energy official said.“For those of you still without power, we are doing all we can do quickly and safely,” Alliant Energy vice president Joel Schmidt said.
He said crews were bringing in smaller equipment as their work shifted to backyards and individual homes.
With high temperatures expected over the weekend, the city announced Friday that it would open the U.S. Cellular Center on Saturday and Sunday as a cooling station for those who may lack air conditioning.
Earlier this week during a brief stop in Cedar Rapids, Trump promised to approve Reynolds’ request for $180 million in FEMA aid for damaged homes and infrastructure for 27 counties in the state. He also promised additional funding for farmers who were affected by the storm.
The FEMA request includes $100 million in damage to private utilities and $82.7 million in damage to homes, according to early state estimates. In additional, farmers sustained an estimated $2.7 billion in damage to crops, grain storage and buildings, which is part of the declaration and would likely be covered under various U.S. Department of Agriculture programs.
The FEMA requests for the 26 other Iowa counties are still being assessed.