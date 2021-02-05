12-year-old charged with attempting to kill younger brother
SUPERIOR, Wis. — A 12-year-old boy accused of stabbing his younger brother in far northwestern Wisconsin can be charged with attempted intentional homicide, a judge has ruled.
According to a criminal complaint, the older boy stabbed his 7-year-old sibling once in the back, twice in the abdomen and once in the chest in the Jan. 11 attack at a home on Solon Springs, about 45 miles south of Duluth, Minn.
The younger boy survived the attack and told police his older brother put a pillow over his face during the stabbing to mute his screams.
The judge made the ruling during a preliminary hearing Wednesday in adult court. The case could still be sent back to juvenile court; a hearing on that decision was scheduled for March 5.In Wisconsin, juveniles over the age of 10 accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide are first sent to adult court.
The 12-year-old is being held at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire.
Iowa to get $4.68M as part of national opioid settlement
DES MOINES — Iowa will receive nearly $4.7 million over five years as part of a multistate settlement with a firm that worked with opioid manufacturers to promote addictive painkillers, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said Thursday that the $4.68 million settlement will be used to address problems caused by opioids, including paying for substance abuse treatment services for Iowans.
Iowa is part of a coalition of 53 attorneys general who collectively won $573 million in a settlement with McKinsey & Company, one of the world’s largest consulting firms. The settlement will be split among 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. It’s the first multistate opioid settlement to result in a substantial payout to states.
In addition to the money, McKinsey must prepare, as part of the settlement, tens of thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online.
“This database sets a new precedent of accountability and transparency to the public,” Miller said.
Judge convicts man in 2018 triple homicide
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A judge has convicted a central Illinois man on nine counts of first-degree murder and other charges in a 2018 triple slaying to steal money and drugs.
Prosecutors said Sydney Mays Jr., 24, of Bloomington fatally shot Nate Pena and Corey Jackson, both 22, and Juan Carlos Perez, 33, on June 18, 2018, at a Bloomington apartment. Pena’s son, who was 4 years old at the time, was paralyzed in the shooting.
Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan found Mays guilty Wednesday in a bench trial on each of 11 counts he was indicted on.
A recording of a 2018 police interview with one of Jackson’s friends, Navarro Howard, revealed that Mays and Pena had dispute because Mays said Pena was “outshining” him and always showing off the amount of money he had made as a drug dealer.
Howard also told police he had seen Mays with a .380 handgun a few days before the shooting — the same type of gun later identified to have killed Perez.
Mays’ lawyer, Michael Clancy, argued it could not be proven that Mays was the one who fired the gunshots. He said it is possible that Mays was in a different part of the apartment building at the time.
Clancy declined to comment after Costigan’s ruling.
Iowa’s vaccination rate 3rd-lowest in U.S
DES MOINES — Iowa continues to have the third-worst vaccination rate per capita in the nation as the state reached a milestone Thursday of more than 5,000 people killed by the virus.
Speaking at her weekly news conference, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa has been improving its vaccination efforts, which she argued have been slowed in part by lack of available vaccine. That uncertainty has made counties and healthcare providers hesitant to set up appointments, fearing they won’t have the vaccine available and be forced to cancel appointments, she said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 6,315 people per 100,000 in Iowa have received the first vaccine dose. That is worse than all other states except Idaho and Missouri.
States leading in vaccinations have well over 9,000 to 10,000 people per 100,000 given the first dose. They include West Virginia, New Mexico, Connecticut and North Dakota.
Reynolds said her administration is working with county officials and other health care providers to determine barriers to getting vaccine delivered.
Iowa has received 446,825 doses of vaccine and has administered 266,777 doses, or just under 60% of vaccines received, the CDC reported Thursday. The state has the sixth-lowest rate of administered vaccine per capita in the nation.
“We’re averaging about 60% in getting the vaccines administered and that’s not where we need to be,” Reynolds said. “We want to do better. We know we can do better.”
3 dead after home invasion
KEWASKUM, Wis. — Three people are dead, including a man who exchanged gunfire with deputies, following a home invasion in eastern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Someone at a residence in the Town of Kewaskum called 911 on Wednesday afternoon after a man forced his way into the Washington County home and demanded keys to a vehicle, authorities said. The man then fatally shot a resident of the home before officers arrived.
A neighbor who heard the gunshots called 911 to report a man with a gun was walking toward his or her house, officials said. Sheriff’s deputies arrived and exchanged gunfire with the man, who then ran away.
Officers established a perimeter and searched for the man using a drone, and they eventually found him in the area. He was dead from a gunshot wound and a gun was found nearby.
During a search of nearby properties, SWAT officers found another person who died of an apparent gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s officials. Names of the dead weren’t immediately released.
Report: Tribal gaming payments cut by 80%
Tribal gaming payments to Wisconsin’s general fund declined by nearly 80% last fiscal year as the pandemic forced tribes to close their casinos, hotels and restaurants, according to a report released Thursday.
Wisconsin tribes have signed compacts with the state that give them the exclusive right to offer gambling in exchange for payments to the state. The money is divided between the state general fund and programs that benefit tribal members, such as revitalizing native languages.
The analysis from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum found that tribes funneled only $5.3 million to the state general fund in the year that ended June 30. That’s down from $26.2 million in the previous year.
The state Department of Administration initially estimated the tribes would send about $27 million to the fund in 2021 but now projects they will send nothing. Tribal gaming payments represent less than 0.2% of the $18 billion in revenue that goes into the state general fund each year.