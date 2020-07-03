Wisconsin DOJ called to investigate fatal police shooting in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Sheboygan police shot and killed a man after officers were called to a disturbance between a woman and the person who died early Thursday, authorities said.
Sgt. Andy Kundinger said police were informed by the caller that the man was armed. Officers arrived, made contact with the man and he was fatally shot, Kundinger said.
Police did not describe the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Officials would not say if the man was actually armed when they arrived at the scene, but police do wear body cameras in Sheboygan.
The man’s family identified him as 32-year-old Kevan Ruffin. His cousin, Sham Clayborn Jr., says he saw the aftermath on social media without initially knowing who it was, WISN-TV reported.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice has been called to investigate the shooting.
Former Chicago-area student sues over hidden cameras
BEECHER, Ill. — A former student in a suburban high school has filed a $1 million lawsuit that alleges the school district did not protect her from a choir teacher who is charged with installing hidden cameras to film her and other students as they changed clothes before class.
The former Beecher High School student, identified in the lawsuit against Beecher School District 200U as Jane and John Doe, allege that the one-time teacher, James Vidmar directed the girls “from time to time” to change into their choir or band uniforms before class.
According to the (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown, police in the south suburb of Beecher, arrested Vidmar in late 2018 after being contacted by school officials who had discovered the cameras.
Vidmar was suspended when the cameras were discovered and fired the next month. A grand jury indicted him on 12 felony counts of unauthorized video recording of a victim under 18.
The 45-year-old Vidmar’s phone has been disconnected and he could not be reached for comment. The school district’s superintendent, Brad Cox, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
ORLAND PARK, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police chief who was wounded in the assassination attempt on then-President Ronald Reagan is retiring after nearly half a century in law enforcement.
Tim McCarthy, who has served as Orland Park’s police chief for 26 years, is retiring Aug. 1.
McCarthy, 71, said he wants to spend more time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
“This has been absolutely a great run,” McCarthy told the Chicago Tribune. “Time catches up to you. Sometimes you have to turn to family, and it’s time.”
In 2016, McCarthy became the first recipient of the Chief of Police of the Year award given out by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.
Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said in a news release that McCarthy “has provided steadfast and dependable leadership to the men and women of the Orland Park Police Department throughout this entire period.”
Prior to becoming Orland Park’s police chief, McCarthy served for eight years in the Secret Service’s Presidential Protective Division and 14 years as a criminal investigator. In 1981, he was shot in the chest while protecting Reagan when John Hinckley Jr. opened fire.
“I turned toward where I thought the shots were coming from, attempted to make myself as big as I could and lo and behold, I was hit right in the chest,” McCarthy told WSL-TV.
McCarthy retired from the Secret Service in 1993 and was named Orland Park’s chief in 1994.
Deputy chief Joseph Mitchell will be appointed interim police chief following McCarthy’s retirement.
McCarthy is retiring at a time when police officers are being criticized. But he said he hopes it doesn’t discourage people pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“Most of our departments are extremely professional, but we do make mistakes. But we got to minimize those. What happened in Minneapolis should’t have happened,” he said, referring to the May 25 death of George Floyd. Floyd, who was Black and handcuffed, died after a white officer used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes.2 men killed in shooting in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Two men are dead after a shooting Wednesday in Milwaukee, the latest in a string of fatal shootings, police said.
The double fatal shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on South 19th Street. The victims are a 34-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, both from Milwaukee. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.
The deaths follow two other fatal shootings in Milwaukee in less than 24 hours. A 16-year-old girl was found dead of a gunshot wound just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. And a 20-year-old man was found shot and killed around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. No arrests have been made in those two cases, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.