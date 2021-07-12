SIU researcher studies coyotes, bobcats in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University researcher is tracking coyotes and bobcats to understand the habitats they seek and how they affect them.
Nicole Gorman is a graduate zoology student and a research assistant at SIU’s Wildlife Research Laboratory in Carbondale. She is studying the movement of bobcats and coyotes in central and southern Illinois. Such midsize predators dominate North America and it’s critical to understand their impact, she said.
“Studying predator movement specifically can provide scientists with more details about their behavior and how they might be interacting with their environments and other species around them,” Gorman said. “This understanding can lead to effective wildlife management, benefiting predator and prey species alike.”
Since starting in November 2019, Gorman has captured and tagged 33 of the animals at sites near Makanda and Lake Shelbyville. She says she traps them safely with foothold or cage traps and fits them with GPS transmitters to follow them.
She studies the incoming data to determine habitats they like and those they avoid. She also reviews their interaction with deer as part of a project on white-tailed deer movement sponsored by the U.S. Wildlife Restoration Fund and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
She’s found coyotes and bobcats in heavily forested southern Illinois need not travel far to sustain themselves, but in the more agricultural central Illinois, their range can exceed 200 square miles.
Gorman hopes to finish the project in December. She aims to earn a doctorate and hopes to become a wildlife biologist for the federal government.
Wisconsin wildlife officials worried about sickly birds
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin wildlife officials are asking people to be on the lookout for sickly birds.
The Journal Sentinel reports the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources made the request after seeing signs of illnesses that have affected birds in the eastern United States since May.
That month, wildlife managers in Washington, D.C, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky began receiving reports of sick and dying birds with eye swelling and crusty discharge.
The DNR has received “a few scattered” reports of birds with swollen, crusty eyes. The illness affecting birds in the East has not yet been identified by scientists or linked to observed bird mortalities in Wisconsin that have occurred since June.
It is unknown if the illness is being transmitted from bird to bird.
Juvenile or fledgling blue jays, common grackles, European starlings and American robins have been the species predominantly associated with the mysterious illness.
Suicide suspected in inmate’s death
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A jail inmate died in jail one day after he agreed to plead guilty to child pornography charges.
The Linn County Sheriff’s office said Travis Jon Fulton, of Parkersburg, was found unresponsive in his cell around 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Investigators believe the 44-year-old committed suicide.
In February, Fulton was charged in federal court with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography.
The lawyer representing Fulton, who was a local mixed martial arts fighter, had just filed documents in court Friday saying that Fulton intended to plead guilty to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography charges, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. Earlier in the week, a judge had rejected Fulton’s efforts to challenge a search warrant that allowed investigators to find images of child pornography on electronic devices Fulton owned.
Fulton was scheduled to appear in court to change his plea later this month.
At the time of his death, Fulton was also facing state charges in Black Hawk County where he was accused of repeatedly punching a woman in the head and threatening to kill her in Waterloo in September 2019.
Route 66 exhibit opens with Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Visitors to this year’s Illinois State Fair will be able to visit one of the nation’s more historic highways with the creation of the Route 66 Experience.
The multiyear project will turn the Springfield fairgrounds’ Gate 2 into a year-round destination for visiting a microform of the Mother Road in Illinois, from Chicago to the Chain of Rocks Bridge over the Mississippi River in Madison. It will highlight communities and attractions along the way.
The project sponsor, the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, will have the first phase completed by the state fair’s opening Aug. 12, executive director Casey Wichmann said.
“Being able to provide visitors a central location to experience what our historic road has to offer is an amazing opportunity prior to the 100th anniversary of Route 66,” Wichmann said.
The 2,448-mile highway, one of the nation’s first interstate “hard roads,” was begun 95 years ago. It was dubbed the “Mother Road” by John Steinbeck in his novel, “The Grapes of Wrath.” It runs from Chicago’s Loop business district to Santa Monica, California. Its path through Illinois is similar to that of current-day Interstate 55.
Once running, the exhibit will feature Quick Response codes and story boards detailing historic attractions and businesses. Those communities lining Route 66 will be invited to participate by working with the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway to develop their areas.
The project will be completed before the centennial in 2026.