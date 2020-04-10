State group adds 2 weeks to Legislature’s recess
DES MOINES — A state group voted Thursday to extend the Iowa Legislature’s adjournment until April 30.
The 24-member Iowa Legislative Council, which makes rules when the legislative body isn’t in session, voted in a telephone conference call to extend the recess as concerns remain over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. Legislators in March passed a resolution that prevented meetings until April 15.
Police: 2 injured in workplace shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS — Two people were injured in a workplace shooting early Thursday morning at an exterior siding manufacturing plant in eastern Iowa, police said.
Cedar Rapids police said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. when a person entered Associated Materials, shot two people and fled the property.
The two victims appear to have suffered wounds not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Their names were not immediately released.
Investigators don’t believe the shooting was random and believe they know who the shooter is. The shooter remained at large and police continued to search for the suspect Thursday morning.
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A Chicago man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son in Davenport has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Tre Henderson was sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty in February of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and child endangerment-multiple acts, The Quad-City Times reported.
An autopsy found the boy, Ja’Shawn Russell, died May 1 of blunt force trauma.