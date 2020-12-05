16-year-old girl shot dead helping man being beaten
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old Chicago girl has been shot to death after returning to help a man being beaten by a group of people, police said.
The girl, Lizzette Mata, and the man were walking home in an alley Thursday after eating at a restaurant when four males got out of an SUV and confronted them on the South Side, Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown said.
The males began to beat the man about 7:10 p.m., and the girl ran to a nearby friend for help, Bown told the Chicago Sun-Times.
As the girl and friend returned, someone in the group fired shots, Bown said. The beaten man told investigators he saw the girl fall to the ground. She had been shot in the head.
The girl was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital but was pronounced dead at 8:40 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.No arrests have been made.
Man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served
DES MOINES — An Iowa man convicted of a hate crime for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag hanging outside a Des Moines bar has been sentenced to time served.
Daniel Rosemark was sentenced last month to the 361 days he had already served while being held on charges in the case, the Des Moines Register reported. Rosemark pleaded guilty in October to reckless use of fire or explosives as a hate crime and drug possession. A criminal mischief charge was dropped in exchange for his plea.
Police said that in November 2019, Rosemark torn down a rainbow pride flag that had been outside The Blazing Saddle in the East Village. Rosemark told officers he did it because he was angry that the gay community had adopted the rainbow as a symbol of pride.
The case was put on hold in January after Rosemark was found incompetent to stand trial, and resumed in October after he received treatment in a state facility.
FBI asks for information on missing Iowa girl’s birthday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The FBI is pleading with the public for any information on a missing Iowa girl on what marks her 11th birthday.
The FBI field office in Omaha, Nebr., posted a plea on its Twitter page Friday asking for any information on Breasia Terrell, who has been missing since July.
“Today is her 11th birthday,” the agency tweeted Friday. The FBI says an award of more than $10,000 is being offered for information on the girl’s whereabouts.
Authorities say Breasia was last seen on July 9 at a Davenport apartment complex with her half-brother and his 47-year-old father. Police have not made any arrests in the girl’s disappearance but have labeled the father of Breasia’s half-brother a person of interest. The man was convicted of a sex crime in 1990 when he was 17.
$1 million bail set in slaying of UW-Madison student
MADISON, Wis. — Bail has been set at $1 million for the man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008.
David Kahl, 54, incarcerated at the Oshkosh Correctional Institution for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction, appeared by video from the prison on Thursday.
Assistant District Attorney Erin Hanson, in arguing for the high bail, said the slaying of Brittany Zimmermann shook the Madison community and beyond because of the “sudden violent and seemingly random taking of the life of a young student in her prime who was pursuing a career in medicine and was recently engaged.”
Court Commissioner Mark Fremgen set bond following impassioned statements by video from members of Zimmermann’s family, including her aunt, Kimberly Heeg, the State Journal reported.“On a personal level, I believe David Kahl should never be allowed to breathe fresh air or feel sunshine on his skin,” Heeg said. “I believe he violently murdered my niece, a young woman who was kind and wanted nothing more than to make a positive difference in this world.”
According to a criminal complaint, police had interviewed Kahl numerous times between the day Zimmermann was killed and December 2014.
Eventually, improvements in DNA technology led to a charge of first-degree intentional homicide against Kahl. Tests found a match between Kahl’s DNA and DNA recovered from Zimmermann’s clothing, the complaint said.
Vaccines to go to 50 Illinois counties with top death ratesSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The initial delivery of vaccines to prevent COVID-19 in Illinois will be distributed among the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday as the coronavirus claimed an additional 148 lives in the state.
Officials are expecting an opening shipment of 109,000 vaccine doses as early as mid-month. While hundreds of thousands more are expected in subsequent weeks, Pritzker said, he would not predict how long it would take to vaccinate those first in line.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the state public health director, reported 10,526 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The 148 deaths was the eighth-highest single-day total during the pandemic. Fatalities have topped 100 on eight of the last 11 days.Illinois is following federal guidelines for distributing the vaccine, with health professionals and nursing home residents part of what’s called Phase 1a. Nationally, there are 24 million front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, Pritzker said. State officials did not respond to a question regarding the number of Illinois residents who qualify for Phase 1a.
“The very first vaccinations will be dedicated to hospitals and health care workers in the 50 counties with the highest death rates per capita,” Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Some quick math will tell you that it’s going to take multiple weeks of distribution to even get our health care workers their first of the two doses that they require, while also getting to the long-term care facility residents.”
Jo Daviess County is one of the counties that will receive the initial vaccine.
Vaccines created by Pfizer and Moderna, which experts predict will get federal regulatory approval next week, each require two shots, with the second shot of the Pfizer vaccine coming three weeks after the first and Moderna’s, four weeks.
Complicating matters is the storage requirement for the Pfizer product. The state has purchased 20 specialized freezers to store it at the required minus 94 degrees, Ezike said.