Iowa tops 10,000 COVID-19 deaths; state ranks 33rd in vaccination rate
DES MOINES — More than 10,000 people have died with COVID-19 infections in Iowa since 2020, state officials reported this week.
Iowa data updated Wednesday shows 10,051 deaths associated with the viral infection. The state averages eight deaths per day when measured as a seven-day moving average, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Iowa has the 19th-highest quarterly COVID-19 death rate in the nation with 135.6 deaths per 100,000 people.
More than 4,000 people in Iowa have died with a COVID-19 virus infection since April 2021, when vaccines became available for all adults. With widespread vaccine availability for most of the population, deaths are now considered largely preventable.
Nearly one-third of Iowa residents haven’t had a single dose of vaccine. Iowa ranks 33rd in the nation for percentage of total population with at least one dose of vaccine at 69.3%.
Gov. Kim Reynolds cut public reporting of COVID-19 data to basic information in February, saying the state no longer needed to treat the virus as a public health emergency.
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A judge on Friday sentenced a North Fond du Lac man accused of setting multiple fires and storing child pornography on his phone to 25 years in prison.
Fond du Lac County Circuit Judge Tricia Walker sentenced 45-year-old Michael Miller on two counts of arson, five counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one count of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property. Every count is a felony.
Miller pleaded no contest to the charges in June. District Attorney Eric Toney dropped more than a dozen other charges against Miller as part of a plea deal.
According to a criminal complaint, Miller told police he started multiple fires around Fond du La County between 2018 and 2020. One fire destroyed a vacant mobile home in North Fond du Lac in March 2020. The same night he set a town of Friendship house on fire with an 88-year-old woman inside, according to the complaint. She escaped without injury.
