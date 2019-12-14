News in your town

Community divided over Nativity scene on courthouse lawn

Lions at Chicago zoo getting a new $15 million home

Iowa community divided over nativity scene on courthouse lawn

Iowa man sentenced to 25 years for trying to kill police informant

Judge: 234,000 Wisconsin voter registrations should be tossed

Wells Fargo to get millions for University of Iowa utility deal

Judge: 234,000 Wisconsin voter registrations should be tossed

Iowa/Illinois news in brief

Survey says Iowa farmland values rose despite challenges

2 Wisconsin officers injured by suspect who led a nearly 65-mile chase

Northern Illinois woman charged with stealing as much as $100,000 from PTO

Budget experts say Iowa revenue growth ahead of expectations

Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Iowa News in Brief

$1M bail for teen charged in Wisconsin school officer attack

GOP support grows for legal medical marijuana in Wisconsin

Fire chief says 1 person hospitalized after condo blaze

Patrol: 2 men die in wrong-way driver crash on interstate

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Armed man dies after being shot by Fort Madison officer

Teen charged with attempted murder in Wisconsin school officer attack

Mother of Iowa crash victim wants better road signs

GOP support grows to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin

Iowa state center under investigation; top official put on leave

University of Iowa picks French companies for utility lease

Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois news in brief

University of Iowa picks French companies for utility lease

Rapper treated for opioids during police search of plane

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Cubs add ex-Padres manager Green, slugger Napoli to staff

38 cars burn in 2 arsons on Chicago

Eastern Iowa man faces murder charge for fatal shooting of nephew

Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin news in brief

Former Iowa Congressman Berkley Bedell dies at age 98

Remains found in central Wisconsin ID'ed as missing woman

Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago

Former Iowa athletic director Bump Elliott dies at 94

R. Kelly charged with paying bribe before marrying Aaliyah

Chicago chief's firing again rattles confidence in force

Iowa/Illinois/Wisconsin News in Brief

Former Iowa sports radio host pleads guilty in fraud case

U of Illinois drops criminal past question from application

Audit in Wisconsin faults oversight of state-owned residential properties

Wisconsin/Illinois/Iowa news in brief

Iowa worker who took bathroom photos may have many victims