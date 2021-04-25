Dane County task force to examine expansion of internet access for rural residents
MADISON, Wis. — Officials in Dane County have created a task force to explore how to expand internet access for rural residents.
The county board voted on Thursday to create the task force.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, 94% of rural Dane County homes have access to at least three broadband providers and the remaining 6% have access to at least two providers.
The task force will research where broadband holes exist and help towns and villages apply for federal or state grants to expand their infrastructure, including telephone lines and fiber-optic cables. The task force also will hold public hearings to discuss access challenges and develop recommendations on what more the county can do to expand the broadband network.
Murder charge, other counts filed against man in death of 7-year-old Chicago girl
CHICAGO — A murder charge and 18 other counts have been filed against a teenager suspected in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Chicago girl at a McDonald’s drive-thru, police said Saturday.
The charges against Marion Lewis, 18, also include three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer, police Supt. David Brown said during a news conference.
Other suspects who also are believed to have been involved in the killing of Jaslyn Adams remain at large, Brown said. He would not say what investigators believed Lewis’ role was in the shooting.
Lewis was captured Thursday while trying to steal a family’s car on the Eisenhower Expressway after crashing his own trying to elude police, Brown said. He is expected to survive being shot several times by a police officer who was trying to arrest him, police have said.
Man given life sentence for Des Moines killing
DES MOINES — A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of another man inside a Des Moines home.
The Des Moines Register reported that the sentence imposed Friday was the only one possible after 49-year-old Stanley Wofford was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the September 2019 death of 45-year-old John Belcher Jr.
Wofford was charged in the case nearly three weeks after the shooting, and police testified that it was Wofford who called 911 about half an hour after the shooting and claimed to have found Belcher’s body. Police said the evidence showed it was Wofford who did the shooting.