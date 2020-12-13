Former manager of credit union indicted
SIOUX CITY — The former manager of a Denison credit union as been indicted in federal court on charges that she was part of a scheme that embezzled nearly $1.5 million.
Janine Keim was indicted Tuesday on charges of embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements.
Prosecutors allege she and at least one other employee at the Consumers Credit Union embezzled $1.48 million between May 2012 and March 2018. The institution is now called Cobalt Credit Union.
The credit union’s former head teller, Brenda Jensen, 53, of Denison, pleaded guilty in October to embezzlement. She awaits sentencing.
Man’s charges linked to courthouse fire
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids man accused of shooting a flare gun at the city’s federal courthouse and igniting a small fire has been charged with several federal counts in the case.
John Miller, 39, has been charged with malicious damage to federal property, violent threats to a federal official and interstate communications with intent to injure.
Miller made his first court appearance on the charges on Tuesday. Prosecutors have said Miller fired two flares at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids on Nov. 19 from a parking lot across the street. One flare ignited a traffic barrier outside the building that had to be extinguished. Officials say police later found two flare guns in Miller’s possession after the incident and say he left threatening messages on social media for a federal prosecutor in a message that also mentioned a probation officer, a federal marshal and a federal judge.
Miller remained jailed pending a detention hearing.