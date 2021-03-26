Ex-Sioux City ag co-op officer gets prison for fraud scheme
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A second former officer at a northwest Iowa agriculture cooperative has been sentenced to federal prison for a grain-blending fraud scheme.
Kenneth Ehrp was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison after pleading guilty in November to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, the Sioux City Journal reported.
Prosecutors accused Ehrp and another officer, Calvin Diehl, of ordering Farmers Cooperative Society workers to layer soybeans over lower-value oats in bins and trucks while claiming the entire load was soybeans. The officers then concealed the practice from customers and U.S. Department of Agriculture inspectors, officials said.
The scheme to overvalue the co-op’s grain inventory was conducted to influence a lender’s action on a loan, prosecutors said.
Diehl was also sentenced to three months in February on the same charge.
The U.S. Grain Standards Act prohibits blending different grains unless the blend is designated as “mixed grain” or an exemption is granted by federal regulators.
Patrol: Man leads officers on chase through 4 Iowa counties
CAMBRIDGE, Iowa — A Des Moines man allegedly driving a stolen Maserati led officers on a two-hour chase through four counties Thursday, with speeds sometimes reaching 150 mph, the Iowa Highway Patrol said.
The pursuit began about 6 a.m. near Ankeny on Interstate 35 when a patrol trooper spotted the car going 97 mph and tried to stop it, Lt. Nathan Ludwig said.
Ludwig said the driver, 43-year-old John Burgoyne, of Des Moines, rented the vehicle and failed to return it, WHO-TV reported.
Officers from several agencies pursued Burgoyne through Polk, Marshall, Jasper, and Story counties but lost sight of the vehicle.
About 8 a.m., the car was spotted parked behind a building on an abandoned farm northeast of Cambridge, Ludwig said.
Burgoyne and a passenger were inside the vehicle. Ludwig said Burgoyne was arrested and faces several traffic violations, narcotics charges and possession of a stolen vehicle. Burgoyne also had several outstanding warrants.
The passenger asked to be taken to a hospital to be checked by medical personnel. No one was injured in the chase.
Iowa school bus driver resigns after 2nd-offense DUI arrest
FOREST CITY, Iowa — A school bus driver in northern Iowa has resigned following her arrest on a charge of second-offense drunken driving while she was transporting young school children.
Rebecca A. Spencer, 44, resigned earlier this month from the Forest City Community School District, the Mason City Globe Gazette reported. Her resignation came days after she was arrested around 8:30 a.m. March 12 after the school van she was driving was stopped. The arresting officer said he stopped the van for speeding, but smelled alcohol as he spoke to Spencer.
The Iowa State Patrol said Spencer failed field sobriety tests, and a breath test measured her blood alcohol content at .244%. The legal limit for commercial vehicle drivers in Iowa is 0.04%.
Authorities said three young students were in the van when Spencer was stopped. Spencer has been charged with one count of second-offense OWI and three counts of child endangerment. Her prior OWI conviction occurred on Sept. 20, 2016.
Skeletal remains found in southern Illinois field identified
PANA, Ill. — Skeletal remains found in a southern Illinois field near Pana were identified Tuesday as those of a 25-year-old man missing for more than a year.
Daniel Crosby, 25, of Carterville was last seen the morning of Feb. 27, 2020, walking after his vehicle became stuck in a field. His remains were found Saturday during a search involving several law enforcement agencies and volunteers.
Christian County Coroner Amy Calvert Winans in a Tuesday statement said Crosby’s body was identified through dental records and the assistance of a forensic pathologist.Crosby’s father, Tim Crosby, has expressed fears his death may have been the result of foul play. The family has offered a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone who hurt or harmed Daniel Crosby. The investigation into the death is being led by Illinois State Police. Officials say the remains did not show obvious signs of trauma.
The location of the remains is in an area north and east of the last known location of Daniel Crosby and beyond areas previously searched, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Daniel Crosby was visiting Pana to see friends when he disappeared.