Chicago boy, 4, dies when car crashes into IDOT truck
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. — A 4-year-old Chicago boy died when a car rear-ended an Illinois Department of Transportation help truck along a freeway and caught fire in a Chicago suburb, state police said.
The boy, identified as William Collier by the Cook County medical examiner’s office, died at the scene of Wednesday morning’s crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway, Illinois State Police said Thursday.
The medical examiner’s office said the boy died of multiple head injuries following the crash in the Cook County village of South Holland. He was a passenger in a car driven by a 27-year-old Chicago man, who was hospitalized with serious injuries, state police said.
The driver of the IDOT truck, a 59-year-old Schaumburg man, was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.
Arrest warrant issued in fatal Iowa shooting
MASON CITY, Iowa — A person has been fatally shot in Mason City, and an arrest warrant has been issued charging a man with murder in the case, police there said.
The shooting happened late Wednesday, the Mason City Police Department said in a news release Friday. Officers called to the scene found a person suffering from gunshot wounds, and the victim died at an area hospital. Police have not released the victim’s name, age or gender.
A warrant has been issued for Benjamin Gonzalez, 38, of Mason City, charging him with first-degree murder in the shooting, police said.
Police said Gonzalez should be considered armed and dangerous. If spotted, he should not be approached, but instead contact authorities, police said.
Body of 2nd canoeist recovered from lake
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Crews have ended their search on Lake Winnebago after recovering the second of two victims thrown into the water when their canoe capsized in rough conditions.
Michael Gohde’s body was recovered Thursday afternoon about 150 yards from where the body of his friend, Dakota Goldapske was pulled from the lake Wednesday.
The two men, both 21 and graduates of Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac, went out on the lake Monday night and called for help after experiencing rough waters about a mile from shore near Fond du Lac.
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the victims were found in the area where the search was focused.