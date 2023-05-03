MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin legislators decided Tuesday to accept the state’s share of a settlement stemming from another multistate lawsuit accusing drug manufacturers and distributors of contributing to the nation’s opioid crisis.
A coalition of states and local governments secured settlements in November and December with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan as well as with pharmaceutical chains Walmart, Walgreens and CVS totaling $19.2 billion.
Wisconsin is in line to get about $324.3 million, with 30% going to the state and 70% going to county governments. The Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved a motion to accept the money during a meeting Tuesday.
Recommended for you
Accepting the settlements will also subject the companies to a Wisconsin circuit court order requiring them to make major changes in how prescription opioids are sold and dispensed.
Teva and Allergan have agreed to limit opioid marketing, promotion, sale and distribution. The pharmacy chains will implement requirements addressing compliance structures and pharmacist judgment, according to the state Justice Department. Wisconsin entered similar settlements with four companies involved in the opioid industry — Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.