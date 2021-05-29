White reporter sues Chicago Mayor Lightfoot
CHICAGO — A white reporter for a conservative media outlet is suing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot over her decision to grant interviews at the midpoint of her first term only to journalists of color, saying she discriminated against him because of his race.
Thomas Catenacci and his employer, the Daily Caller News Foundation, argue in the lawsuit that Lightfoot violated their First Amendment rights and Catenacci’s right to equal protection by not responding to an interview request on the day of her second anniversary in office or in the days that followed. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Chicago by the conservative organization Judicial Watch.
Lightfoot, who is Chicago’s first Black female and first openly gay mayor, said May 19 that she was granting interviews marking the second anniversary of her inauguration on May 20 exclusively to journalists of color. She said it was intended to draw attention to the fact that the City Hall press corps is “overwhelmingly white” and male in a city where white people make up only about one-third of the population.
Lightfoot reiterated her position on May 20, when she also called on media organizations to diversify their staffs.
Wisconsin could lose some education funding
MADISON, Wis. — The U.S. Department of Education warned Wisconsin’s state superintendent of schools Friday that the state could be in jeopardy of losing $1.5 billion in federal funding if a Republican education plan becomes law.
The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday approved spending about $128 million in state dollars on education and putting aside $350 million into a fund that could be used later for education expenses or anything else. The federal coronavirus relief bill enacted by Congress in March requires the state to spend $387 million more over two years on education in order for Wisconsin to keep $1.5 billion in aid.
The $350 million can’t be counted as education funding until it is specifically used for that purpose, the Department of Education said in the letter sent to Wisconsin state Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
“The failure of the Wisconsin legislature to appropriate sufficient levels of funds specifically for K-12 education may preclude the State from (complying with the law),” the letter said.
Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the budget committee, on Friday called the amount of federal money coming into Wisconsin “obscene.” He dismissed the warning from the education department as a “political letter sent by a Biden bureaucrat.”