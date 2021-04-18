National Guard awards first F-35 pact at its Madison base
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing has awarded its first construction contract as it prepares to host a squadron of F-35 fighter jets at its Madison base.
The Guard has awarded a $9 million contact to J.H. Findorff & Son to build a 19,000-square-foot F-35 simulator facility at Truax Field. The work is scheduled to begin in May and last about 18 months. The contract is the first of 19 construction contracts the Guard anticipates awarding as it prepares for the squadron’s arrival. The deals are expected to cost the Guard about $100 million.
The Air Force selected the 115th last year as one of two units in the country to get the next group of F-35s. The planes will replace the 115th’s aging F-16s. The first F-35s are set to arrive at Truax in 2023.
Opponents complain the F-35 will bring noise and other pollution that will disrupt minority and poor residents who live near Truax. A group opposed to basing the planes there has filed a second lawsuit challenging the environmental review that went along with the Air Force’s decision to base the fighters in Madison.
Official: Plans in place for Du Quoin fair
DU QUOIN, Ill. — Illinois’ Agriculture Director said plans are underway for a state fair in Southern Illinois after the annual event in Du Quoin was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Director Jerry Costello said the manager of the Du Quoin State Fair and his team are “going full-bore just like they would any other year.”. The fair is scheduled for Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.
Costello said Gov. J.B. Pritzker is eager to see the return of the fair in Du Quoin and the Illinois State Fair, which is set for Aug. 12 to 22 in Springfield.