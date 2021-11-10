DES MOINES — A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot near a park just north of downtown Des Moines, police said Tuesday.
Officers were called Sunday morning to a shooting near Evelyn K. Davis Park and found someone performing CPR on a teenager. Officers and medics continued life-saving efforts and the teen was taken to a hospital, where he remained in critical condition until he died.
Police said the boy was a Des Moines resident but haven’t identified him.
Investigators haven’t charged anyone in the death.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A woman who died in a weekend house fire in Bettendorf was identified Tuesday as a 74-year-old woman.
Officials said Colleen L. Johnson died in the Saturday night fire.
Firefighters were called to the house and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of the home. Although a man was able to escape the fire, officials said the woman was trapped and died.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Iowa girl pinned under UTV killed in crash
WINTHROP, Iowa — A 12-year-old girl was killed when the utility vehicle she was driving in northeastern Iowa overturned and pinned her, sheriff’s officials said.
The crash happened Sunday evening in Buchanan County southeast of Winthrop, sheriff’s deputies said. Investigators said the girl was driving a Polaris Ranger UTV and carrying a passenger when she lost control on a county road and rolled over into a ditch. The girl was pinned under the UTV, deputies said.
The passenger — also a juvenile — was not injured. Officials said the girl was flown to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials did not immediately release the girl’s name.
Police respond to large brawl outside Madison high school
MADISON, Wis. — Police used pepper spray to break up a large melee outside a Madison high school, sending five students to the hospital.
According to authorities, someone pulled a fire alarm at Madison East High School Monday and dozens of students ran outside where fighting began.
Interim Principal Mikki Smith said in a note to parents that as altercations escalated, police were called to the school. District spokesman Tim LeMonds said once Madison firefighters cleared the school of any fire, most students returned to classes.
But, he said a number of students remained outside, and fights broke out between students in that group.
Madison police were called to the school 22 times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. in September.
Elections officials stand with embattled administrator
MADISON, Wis. — A bipartisan group of more than 50 elections officials is rallying behind the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator who has come under attack by Republican legislators with claims of voter fraud.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has called for Meagan Wolfe’s resignation for decisions the Elections Commission made last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
The elections officials from states across the country sent a letter Monday to Vos attributing much of the success of Wisconsin elections to Wolfe’s competent leadership. The letter was organized by the nonpartisan Center for Election Innovation and Research.
Earlier Monday, the state Senate passed a resolution “castigating the Wisconsin Elections Commission for ignoring statutory requirements, for sidestepping the administrative rulemaking process, and for not following both the letter and intent of state statute,” the State Journal reported.
The commission provided guidance to local officials on how to conduct various aspects of elections during the pandemic, including how to handle the flood of absentee ballots, ballot drop boxes and special voting deputies, who help people in nursing homes vote.
The Republican’s outrage is in response to allegations of a handful of cases of voter fraud in Racine County and a report by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that did not find any widespread fraud or abuse in the 2020 election that would have affected its outcome.
Commander of Volk Field relieved of duties
CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. — There has been a change of command at the Volk Field Air National Guard Base in Wisconsin.
Col. Leslie Zyzda-Martin has been relieved of her duties as commander of Volk Field at Camp Douglas.
The National Guard said in a statement that Brig. Gen. David W. May ended Zyzda-Martin’s command Monday due to “lost confidence in her ability to lead.”
The guard’s statement said the decision was made following investigations that revealed issues concerning command climate and alleged misconduct. Additional investigations are ongoing.
The move is in sharp contrast to the welcoming speech May gave for the commander in September 2020 when he said Zyzda-Martin had “the passion, the drive and the heart to get the job done with integrity and decisiveness. In other words, you’re the right officer for the right command at the right time.”
Lt. Col. Tom Bauer, who currently serves as the vice commander at Volk Field, will act as interim commander until a new commander is selected.
Jury convicts Chicago gang leader of racketeering
CHICAGO — A federal jury has convicted a Chicago street gang’s reputed leader on charges alleging that he directed the gang in committing four killings and other violent crimes over the course of two decades.
Jurors convicted Labar Spann, 44, on Monday of racketeering conspiracy charges. He now faces a mandatory life sentence, with his sentencing hearing set for March 9 and 10.
A total of 18 witnesses, including some of Spann’s top henchmen, identified him as the leader of the Four Corner Hustlers. Prosecutors described the gang as a group of West Side robbers, drug dealers and killers.
Prosecutors alleged Spann took over the reins of the gang after he was shot and paralyzed in 1999. He was charged in a sweeping 2017 indictment which alleged he conspired with others to commit six gangland murders from 2000 to 2003.
Jurors found that Spann had participated in Latin Kings boss Rudy “Kato” Rangel’s 2003 contract killing. But they found that prosecutors had not proven his involvement beyond a reasonable doubt in two of the other five slayings charged in the indictment, the Chicago Tribune reported.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Storino told jurors Spann committed crimes with “reckless abandon” and in “spectacular fashion” in order to bolster his reputation on Chicago’s West Side.
Agents seize cocaine linked to Mexico in Chicago
CHICAGO — Federal agents have seized 220 pounds of cocaine in Chicago.
Three people were arrested, and a private plane was seized as part of last Wednesday’s operation, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois said Monday in a release.
The cocaine was part of a suspected Mexico-to-Chicago drug pipeline.
About 176 pounds were found in a vehicle in the city’s River North neighborhood, while another 44 pounds were taken from a hotel room along Chicago’s Gold Coast, according to criminal complaints filed in federal court.
The drugs allegedly had been flown into an airport in Gary, Ind., from Houston. The flight originated southwest of Mexico City in Toluca, Mexico.
A 30-year-old man from Toluca and a 25-year-old man from Columbus, Ind., were arrested Wednesday in downtown Chicago. A 39-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday.