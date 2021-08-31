Judge restores unvaccinated mom’s right to see son
CHICAGO — An Illinois judge on Monday reversed a decision to bar a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19.
Rebecca Firlit’s lawyer had said the judge, not Firlit’s ex-husband, raised the issue during an Aug. 10 child support hearing. They have been divorced for seven years and share custody of the boy, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Sunday, in what it called one of the first such rulings of its kind.
Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked the 39-year-old mother during the online hearing if she was vaccinated. When she said no, the judge withdrew her rights to see the boy until she gets vaccinated.
“I was confused because it was just supposed to be about expenses and child support,” the desk clerk from Chicago told the Sun-Times. “I asked him what it had to do with the hearing, and he said, ‘I am the judge, and I make the decisions for your case.’”
On Monday, Shapiro issued an order that vacated the early August decision, though the filing offered no explanation for the change of heart, according to the Sun-Times.
Firlit previously told the newspaper that she has had adverse reactions to vaccinations in the past and that her doctor had advised her not to get a COVID-19 shot. The newspaper didn’t say if Firlit told the judge about her past problems with vaccinations. Firlit said she spoke publicly because the judge seemed to overstep his authority.
When the Sun-Times reached Firlit Monday after the new order, she said: “I’m extremely happy, I’m going to see my son right now.”
“He cries, he misses me. I send him care packages,” she said.
Firlit’s lawyer, Annette Fernholz, said she is asking an appeals court to intervene and overturn Shapiro’s ruling, arguing that the lower court judge is “very much exceeding his judicial authority.”
The boy’s father, Matthew Duiven, is vaccinated and would fight the appeal, according to Duiven’s lawyer, Jeffrey Leving.
“We support the judge’s decision,” Leving told the Sun-Times.
Authorities identify pregnant woman found dead in Lake MichiganCHICAGO — A 19-year-old pregnant woman was found dead in Lake Michigan earlier this month, authorities said.
Lake County authorities identified her as Yarianna Wheeler. Her body was recovered Aug. 15 after a fisherman saw it floating in the water three miles southeast of Waukegan Harbor.
She was about six to seven months pregnant and her body had likely been in the water for several days. Her autopsy showed she had suffered “several sharp force injuries,” but an official cause of death hasn’t been released.
Her death was being investigated as a homicide.
After Lake County sheriff’s detectives received a tip, Wheeler was identified using dental records.
License plate cameras added in Chicago areaCHICAGO — State police have begun installing license plate cameras on Chicago-area expressways to try to solve shootings.
Attacks have been rising, with more than 150 so far this year, easily passing 128 in all of 2020, according to Illinois State Police.
They “are a challenge” to investigate, said Maj. Matt Gainer, investigative commander for the north region of Illinois. “We don’t have people sitting on the porches, we (can’t) ring doorbells, we don’t have neighborhoods that we need to canvas.”
State police plan to install about 300 cameras across all Cook County interstates, said Gainer, adding that the images would be “crystal clear.”
“You have the plate. That’s key,” he said. “That has a lot of value.”
State lawmakers agreed to spend $12.5 million on the cameras after the death of Tamara Clayton, 55, who was killed in 2019 while traveling on Interstate 57 to her Postal Service job.
Denise Huguelet, 67, a retired teacher, was killed on Aug. 17 while on the Dan Ryan Expressway on her way to a Chicago White Sox game.
State police said they will only keep the information for 90 days if it is not connected to a crime.