CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances.

Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small crowd gathered for the 19th annual Iowa Democratic Wing Ding in Clear Lake. Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst asked Iowans — and national watchers — not to write off Iowa.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.