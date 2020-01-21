Davenport teacher accused of recording nude females
BETTENDORF — A high school science teacher in Davenport has been accused of secretly recording nude videos of two females who had stayed at his Bettendorf home.
Clinton Van Fossen, 58, is charged with five misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy and with other crimes. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.
Davenport Community School District officials said Friday that Van Fossen had been placed on administrative leave with pay. He is listed as a science teacher at Davenport West High School.
An arrest affidavit filed by Bettendorf Police Detective Jeff Buckles said the allegations stem from actions committed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said a teenager was being filmed while nude. Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said there didn’t appear to be any juvenile victims.
Bettendorf officers searched Van Fossen’s home on Jan. 7 and seized spy cameras from a bedroom and from a hallway. Van Fossen denied any knowledge of the cameras.
However, police said officers saw video from October that showed Van Fossen with his cellphone looking in the direction of the camera and then manually adjusting the camera’s direction.
2 people die in Sioux City crash
SIOUX CITY — A collision between a semitrailer and a car left two people dead in Sioux City, police said.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The northbound semi collided with the eastbound car at an intersection, police said.
The 19-year-old man and 18-year-old woman in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn’t injured, police said.
The names of those involved and other details about the crash haven’t been released.
EAGLE GROVE — A northern Iowa community will hold a special election to fill a City Council seat after the man who was elected to the position refused to serve.
The Eagle Grove City Council last week agreed to hold an election March 3 after Gary Lalor Jr. declined to take the position, according to the Fort Dodge Messenger.
Lalor filed to run for the seat but then missed a deadline to remove his name from the ballot after deciding he didn’t want to join the council. Lalor’s name was the only one listed on the ballot as running for the position.
Eagle Grove is a city of 3,400, about 20 miles northeast of Fort Dodge.