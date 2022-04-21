Des Moines man sentenced to 50 years for woman’s murder
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of a Cambridge woman.
Jaquarious Scoggins, 22, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in January to second-degree murder for the death of 25-year-old Mercedes Wathen, the Des Moines Register reported Wednesday.
Scoggins must serve a minimum of 35 years before he’s eligible for parole. He was originally charged with first-degree murder in Wathen’s death.
Police have said officers and medics called to a home just south of Des Moines on April 2, 2018, found Wathen’s body. She had been shot in the head.
Proponents of marijuana legalization make case
MADISON, Wis. — Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case Wednesday at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature, the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws.
The bill only got a hearing after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest the idea could be acted on is next year.
Supporters of full legalization called the hearing a stunt. But Republican supporters said they were trying to start a conversation and introduce another bill next year based on feedback they receive.
Polls have consistently shown broad support for both medical and recreational marijuana legalization in Wisconsin. But Republicans, who have had full control of the Legislature since 2011, have repeatedly blocked any efforts to loosen the law.
Frustrated marijuana legalization proponents have watched all four of Wisconsin’s neighboring states loosen their laws, making Wisconsin an island of prohibition. Recreational marijuana is legal to Wisconsin’s north in Michigan and to the south in Illinois. Both Minnesota and Iowa allow medical marijuana.
The strongest advocates for full legalization say the Republican-backed bill falls far short of what is needed.
“We cannot settle for half-baked, insufficient legislation that is nothing more than a political ploy to give folks false hope on the prospects of cannabis legalization here in Wisconsin,” Democratic Sen. Melissa Agard, a proponent of full legalization, said in a statement ahead of the hearing. She planned to testify against the bill.
“We must put our efforts behind full cannabis legalization,” Agard said.
AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan
MADISON, Wis. — Republican attorney general hopeful Adam Jarchow proposed a multi-faceted plan Wednesday to curb violent crime and help students with mental health issues in an effort to counter primary opponent Eric Toney’s prosecutorial experience.
Jarchow, a former state representative from Balsam Lake, will square off against Toney, the Fond du Lac County district attorney, in the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face incumbent Democrat Josh Kaul in the Nov. 8 general election.
Jarchow has been working to energize the conservative base by attacking President Joe Biden on issues including inflation, while Toney has painted himself as an experienced prosecutor. Jarchow’s plan is his first major attempt to stake out ground on law enforcement issues.
“Families across Wisconsin want to fund our police, get crime under control, end the low-bail travesties, and keep our kids and communities safe. As Attorney General, our brave men and women in uniform will have a strong ally — and together, we’ll fight the rise in violent crime and Make Wisconsin Safe Again,” Jarchow said in a statement.
Toney and Kaul’s campaigns both accused Jarchow of copying portions of plans they introduced in November.
“Adam Jarchow, who has never prosecuted a criminal and has a terrible record on issues impacting law enforcement, is now only offering these talking points rather than a comprehensive plan,” Kaul said.
The first part of Jarchow’s plan would create new programs at two- and four-year colleges to train more police officers; waive tuition and forgive student loans for people entering law enforcement careers; and establish a grant program to help local police recruit and pay officers. The plan doesn’t include cost estimates or say where the state Justice Department would get the grant money.
The second part calls for creating a violent crime task force made up of state Justice Department agents and prosecutors that could deploy to help local law enforcement investigate and prosecute violent crimes.
Dane County Democrats chair running for secretary of state
MADISON, Wis. — The leader of the Dane County Democratic Party is preparing to challenge long-time Secretary of State Doug La Follette in a primary this summer.
Democratic consultant Sachin Chheda told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he’s helping Alexia Sabor prepare to enter the race and a formal announcement will be coming soon. Sabor didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
She describes herself on Twitter as a “politigeek, environmentalist, foodie, patient advocate.” She worked as a project manager at website designer Earthling Interactive in Madison, according to a LinkedIn account Chheda forwarded to a reporter. He said she left the job in March to campaign full-time.
Her decision to enter the race comes as the 81-year-old La Follette faces a formidable challenge from Republican state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, who has said she wants to shift oversight of Wisconsin elections from the bipartisan state elections commission to the secretary of state’s office. Democrats fear the move would politicize state elections and ensure Donald Trump wins battleground Wisconsin should he run for president in 2024. President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the state in 2020.
Sabor and La Follette would face each other in an Aug. 9 primary. The general election is Nov. 8.