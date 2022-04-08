Iowa fugitive who faked own death arrested in Washington
DES MOINES, Iowa — Federal marshals have arrested an Iowa man in Washington state who has been on the run for six years after allegedly faking his own death to avoid a trial on child pornography charges.
Jacob Greer, 28, was arrested Monday in Spanaway, Wash., U.S. Marshals for the Southern District of Iowa said in a news release.
Greer had been living in Des Moines in April 2016 when he was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers on child pornography possession charges, federal officials said. He was released on bond after that arrest and ordered to wear a GPS tracking ankle monitor while under pretrial supervision.
About a month later, officials learned Greer’s ankle monitor had been removed, and a search turned up Greer’s vehicle with a suicide note inside. When no body was found, a federal arrest warrant was issued.
In June 2016, the U.S. Forestry Service found another vehicle in a Montana campground that investigators said Greer had bought and used to flee Iowa, along with money, a bow and arrows and a backpack full of survival gear.
Investigators said Greer was a survivalist and believed he had plans to live off the land in remote areas of the Northwest U.S. or southern Canada, hiding out in abandoned cabins.
Greer was being held Thursday at the Federal Detention Center in Seattle and is set to be brought to Des Moines to stand trial, the release said.
2 bodies found after suspicious house fire
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. — A criminal investigation is underway after the bodies of two people were found following a house fire in Marathon County, sheriff’s officials said.
Firefighters were called to a home near Rozellville, between Auburndale and Stratford, early Wednesday and found the single-family home engulfed in flames.
According to the authorities, firefighters found evidence suspicious in nature and could not locate the homeowner.
“Usually in these situations the homeowner is present or they are the ones who call us and that wasn’t the case here. Nobody could locate the residents, the people who live here, and it was just unusual from the start,” said Marathon County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeffrey Stefonek in the investigations division.
The Sheriff’s Office is receiving assistance from the state Division of Criminal Investigation, state fire marshal and the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office, WSAW-TV reported.
The victims have not been identified.
Police shoot, wound armed man in suburban Chicago
JOLIET, Ill. — A suburban Chicago police officer shot and wounded an armed man who fled on foot from a traffic stop and refused commands to drop his weapon, police said.
Joliet police said officers were conducting a traffic stop about 11 p.m. Wednesday when a male passenger in the vehicle ran from the scene with a handgun.
Police said one officer caught up with the suspect, who refused multiple commands to drop the weapon. When he continued to refuse, the officer shot him, police said.
“The suspect continued to flee after being struck by gunfire and was located nearby, hiding from officers,” police said in a news release.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Police have not released information on the man’s condition. Officers recovered a handgun at the scene.