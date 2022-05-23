2 charged in fatal shooting near Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO — Two men have been charged in a shooting that left two people dead and seven injured outside a fast food restaurant just blocks from Chicago’s famed Magnificent Mile shopping district.
Jaylun Sanders, 21, of Chicago, faces two counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of first-degree attempted murder and other charges, Chicago police said in a statement Saturday night.
Kameron Abram, 20, of Riverdale, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and other charges.
Sanders was arrested Thursday night, minutes after the shooting following a fight outside a McDonald’s on the city’s Near North Side. The gunfire sent bystanders scattering, including a female who was critically injured when she fell onto a third rail in a nearby subway station where many bystanders ran for safety.
Police said Sanders fled into the subway system, but was quickly found by officers. A weapon also was recovered, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Friday.
Antonio Wade, 30, has been identified as one of the people slain in the shooting. The name of the second slain victim has not been released.
The part of the city where the shooting occurred typically is crowded with tourists, students from the downtown campus of Loyola University Chicago, parishioners of the city’s famed Holy Name Cathedral, and people coming to the area to shop and dine in restaurants.
City leaders have vowed to address a citywide surge in gun violence.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Friday she would deploy more police officers in the Magnificent Mile area.
Lightfoot has also banned unaccompanied minors from Millennium Park in downtown Chicago after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, following a recent shooting there that left a 16-year-old boy dead.
Man faces assault, weapons charges after shooting
CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man faces aggravated assault of a peace officer and weapons charges following a shootout with an off-duty sheriff’s officer at Chicago’s Millennium Park.
The man also was wounded in the Friday evening shooting, Chicago police said.
Police said the man jumped a fence into the park after refusing to be checked with a metal-detecting wand at an entrance. Shots were fired as he was approached by the Cook County sheriff’s officer who was working as a security guard at the park.
The man later was arrested.
The shooting follows the fatal shooting May 14 of a 16-year-old boy near “The Bean” sculpture in the downtown park that is popular with tourists. The city later instituted a curfew banning minors not accompanied by an adult during some evening hours from the park.
Wisconsin GOP rejects recall of Biden’s votes
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Wisconsin Republicans on Saturday rejected calls to rescind the state’s Electoral College votes cast for President Joe Biden and to remove Robin Vos as speaker of the state Assembly.
Delegates at the state party’s annual convention outside of Madison rejected those two resolutions, while adopting nearly four dozen others that include calling for every ballot in the state to be cast on paper and hand-counted on Election Day.
The resolutions become a part of the party’s platform but are nonbinding. Nearly all of the measures would require law changes to take effect.
Some Republican activists are unhappy with the leadership of Vos, particularly over his refusal to decertify Biden’s win. Vos reiterated the impossibility of decertification in his comments at the convention, drawing boos from the crowd.
Just over 36% of delegates voted to approve the resolution calling on Vos to resign or be removed from office. The resolution calling for rescinding Biden’s electors, which numerous attorneys have said is not legally possible, drew support from 40% of delegates.
The other 46 resolutions were approved on a single vote. Those included calling for dissolution of the Republican-created, bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission; imposing the death penalty for people who kill police officers; opposing vaccine mandates; and criminalizing physical treatments for minors who want to transition their gender.
Wisconsin couple shoots bear at their home
MEDFORD, Wis. — A Wisconsin couple say they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home after they spotted it eating from their bird feeder.
The Taylor County Sheriff’s office said the attack happened around 11 p.m. Friday at a home near Medford in north-central Wisconsin. The couple told authorities that the bear charged through a window after they yelled at it to go away.
Both the husband and wife were injured before they were able to stab the bear with a kitchen knife. Eventually, the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.
The man and woman were treated at a hospital for several bites and other injuries before being released. The couple’s children were asleep in their bedrooms at the time and were not injured.
The sheriff’s office said the bear was an adult female, and one cub was seen running off as the bear ran toward the home. State wildlife officials took the bear for testing. Authorities have not specified what kind of bear it was.
