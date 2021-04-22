Two college students killed in chain-reaction crash
ELGIN, Ill. — Two college students were killed and two others injured in a multiple-vehicle wreck near the entrance of a northern Illinois university, according to Elgin police.
Dallas Colburn, of Plano, Ill., and Nathanael Madison, of Wernersville, Pa., died in the crash that occurred late Tuesday near Judson University.
In a statement, Judson officials said two other students were taken to a nearby hospital, with one suffering serious injuries. All the students were seniors in Judson’s architecture program.
“We are deeply saddened and mourn this tragic loss tonight. We grieve with the families and ask for prayers for the students and their families,” Judson President Gene Crume said in a statement. “Our prayers are also with the students who were injured and who will be impacted by this tragic accident.”
Elgin Police Department said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle carrying the four Judson students was involved in a chain-reaction crash involving three vehicles. The vehicle carrying the students was turning onto a street leading to the university when the crash occurred. Colburn and Madison were pronounced dead at the scene.
Judson University is a liberal arts college located in suburban Chicago.
Police identify man whose body was pulled from Des Moines River
DES MOINES — Des Moines police have identified a man whose body was discovered early this week alongside a submerged vehicle near a boat ramp in a Des Moines River lagoon.
The body of Jamie Alan Hurley, 47, of Des Moines, was pulled from the water Sunday, police said Wednesday in an updated news release. On Sunday, police had said Hurley’s body was found in the water beside the submerged vehicle, which was also pulled from the water.
On Wednesday, police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in October 2018 and that police have become aware that sightings of it submerged in the lagoon date back to October 2019.
Hurley was last seen in early January 2021, police said, and it did not appear that Hurley had been in the vehicle when it entered the lagoon.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of Hurley’s death and how he ended up in the water.
Some Illinois hospitals running out of beds due to COVID-19
CHICAGO — Several hospitals in northwest and central Illinois are running out of beds because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials say.
About a half dozen hospitals operated by OSF HealthCare had 90% of their beds or more filled Tuesday, according to chief operating officer Dr. Michael Cruz.
OSF’s St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria was at 97% occupancy, its St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford was at 96% and its St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington had no available intensive care unit beds, Cruz said.
OSF has been transferring patients to other hospitals and moving staff as needed, Cruz said. It’s also having some patients stay in emergency room beds until ICU spots become available.
Statewide, 2,288 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, up from 1,648 about two weeks earlier, the Illinois Department of Public Health said.
Amita Health was also near capacity at some of its 14 acute care hospitals in Illinois because of COVID-19 and other factors, said Dr. Stuart Marcus, its chief clinical officer and executive vice president.
Police looking into death of teen at Iowa hog facility
ALGONA, Iowa — Authorities in northern Iowa are investigating the death of a teenage girl who was found unconscious at a hog facility building in Kossuth County.
Victoria Marie Parra Lerdo, 17, of Rockwell City, was found just after 9 p.m. Monday unconscious on the ground of the facility in rural Swea City, television station WHO-TV reported. The teen was helping to clean and power wash the facility when she was found by someone who was also working in the area, according to the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office.
Lerdo was taken to a hospital in Algona, where she was pronounced dead. Officials said an autopsy has been ordered to determine her cause of death.
Ex-Iowa school janitor who sexually abused child gets prison
DES MOINES — A former Des Moines Public Schools janitor convicted of sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jesse A. McIntosh, 43, of Des Moines, was sentenced last week, after pleading guilty earlier this month to two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. McIntosh will serve two 10-year terms one after the other and must register as a sex offender.
McIntosh was arrested and charged in February with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12. Officials said the abuse took place in a Des Moines house.
District officials had said McIntosh was hired in August 2018 as a district custodian and had worked at Weeks Middle School since August 2019. He was placed on leave following his arrest and fired upon his conviction, district spokesperson Phil Roeder said.
Senate GOP staffer reprimanded for sending political email
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A staff member for Illinois Senate Republican Leader Dan McConchie has been reprimanded for using a state government email account to remind colleagues of a political fundraiser.
Leanne Bucci, personnel and fiscal manager for the Senate Republicans, sent the email Saturday morning about the annual Caucus Chicken Fry Monday at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield. It’s a Republican fundraiser, but staff members and their families may attend for free.
Bucci realized the error, followed up with an email recall notice and within an hour notified chief of staff Dale Righter, according to McConchie spokeswoman Whitney Barnes. Righter recommended she send an email asking recipients to disregard the email.
Barnes said the matter was reported to the legislative inspector general, who, if choosing to investigate further, could suggest nothing more than a staff reminder of the rules.
Righter imposed discipline on Monday. Barnes said she could not reveal the nature of the discipline but said it was based on previous Legislative Ethics Commission cases and influenced by Bucci’s statement that the mistake was unintentional, that she sent the recall alert and self-reported the error.