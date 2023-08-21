The family of a man who was allegedly left “crying, shaking, and begging God to take his life” before he died at a Fort Dodge, Iowa, nursing home is suing the former owners of the now-shuttered facility.

The estate of Robert Kahler is suing QHC Fort Dodge Villa and its former corporate owners in Webster County District Court, alleging dependent adult abuse, breach of contract and wrongful death.

