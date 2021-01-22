Bahe did not immediately return a message left for her on Thursday by The Associated Press seeking comment on the charge.
ADEL — The uncle of a central Iowa man who was shot to death inside a vehicle in Adel has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing.
Mark Mash, 37, of rural Adel, was also charged Wednesday with control of a firearm by a domestic abuser, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Prosecutors allege Mark Mash fired a gun on Dec. 22 into a vehicle that his nephew, Jakob Mash, 20, of Perry, was in. The younger Mash died of a bullet wound to the head.
It is not clear from a criminal complaint filed in the case if Mark Mash was aiming at his nephew or what prompted the shooting, The Des Moines Register reported.
Dallas County Chief Deputy Adam Infante said Mark Mash was arrested the same day on other charges and remains in custody.
Court records show Mark Mash has a lengthy criminal record, with five felony cases that include an attempted murder charge in 2007 that was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Mash does not currently have an attorney, according to online records.
Police identify pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
DAVENPORT — Police in Davenport have identified a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run just north of Genesis Medical Center as an Illinois man.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as Eric Johnson, 60, of Rock Island, the Quad-City Times reported.
The crash happened shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, when first responders were called to North Fillmore Lane for a report of a man unresponsive in the street. An initial investigation showed the man had been hit by a vehicle and dragged for 300-400 feet, police said. The vehicle fled the scene of the fatal crash, investigators said.
Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not announced any arrests or named a suspect in his death.
Child care owner accused of hurting 1-year-old
SUMNER — The owner of a child care facility in northeastern Iowa has been arrested and charged with child endangerment after being accused of injuring a 1-year-old in her care, police said.
An employee reported Crystal Bahe, 54, of Sumner, to authorities. Bahe owns and operates Crystal’s Christian Child Care in Sumner.
The facility’s operations have been suspended while local police and the Iowa Department of Human Services conduct investigations into the allegation. Officials say families of the children attending the daycare have been notified and children have been moved from the facility.