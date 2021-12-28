Woman, teen charged in hatchet attack
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — An Iowa woman and a Nebraska teenager have been charged in connection with a hatchet attack on a man in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month.
Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment. The Sioux City Journal reports that Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges, including burglary and assault. The teen was arrested on similar charges Monday.
Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter.
Prosecutors say the 61-year-old victim suffered a broken shoulder and had to have a chest tube inserted because of blood in his lung after he was struck several times with a hatchet. He also had to have surgery, but he has since been released from the hospital.
Blair told police that the teen was mad that she had been kicked out of the apartment, and she called the teen her protector.
Blair was being held Monday in lieu of $60,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.
The teen was being held Monday in the Woodbury County Juvenile Detention Center.
Iowa bicyclist struck from behind, killed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Authorities in Linn County continue to investigate a Christmas Day accident that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist.
The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind.
Terry Zabortsky, of Walford, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Department is investigating.
Illinois boosts local vaccination sites
CHICAGO — Illinois will help local health departments with additional staffing at mass vaccination sites, a move officials announced Monday as the state experienced its highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the entire coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will add at least 100 people at local health department mass vaccination sites to meet growing demand. Staff will help prepare and administer vaccines, among other things. Starting next week, Illinois will also open its community-based testing sites six days a week.
The state, which surpassed 2 million infections earlier this month, is averaging 500 new daily hospital admissions for COVID-19. The number is double from roughly a month ago. Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the majority of those hospitalized are unvaccinated.
The world is seeing a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant, which is now the dominant version of COVID-19 in the U.S. As recently as the end of November, more than 99.5% of coronaviruses in the U.S. were delta, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State health officials urged fresh caution at holiday gatherings.
“Every single event being held during this holiday season, will have one or two uninvited, unwanted guests: delta and or omicron. One or both could be there,” she said. “I’m not saying this to scare. I’m just saying this for people to be aware, but how we entertain that guest depends on us.”
She encouraged people wear masks at gatherings, limit exposure to crowds and to get booster vaccine doses to lower chances of severe illness.
Chicago Kwanzaa event canceled
CHICAGO — Chicago’s surging cases of the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant has prompted City Colleges of Chicago to cancel a Kwanzaa celebration planned for this week at Malcom X College.
Wednesday’s start of the celebration toasting African-American heritage was canceled “due to the new COVID variant and out of an abundance of caution,” City Colleges spokeswoman Veronica Resa said Monday in a statement.
The Kwanzaa event’s cancellation comes as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has rapidly spread throughout the country, spurring officials to impose new restrictions and regulations in an attempt to combat its spread, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Those include the city and Cook County requiring patrons of gyms, bars and restaurants to show proof of vaccination with a valid ID.
Cases of coronavirus in the city are up 129% over the previous week, according to the most recent data available from the Chicago Department of Public Health. That’s over 2,500 new cases daily on average with a positivity rate of 9.2%.