Police: Woman shoots husband, reports it days later
NEW SHARON, Iowa — A central Iowa woman has been arrested after police say she called 911 to report she had shot and killed her husband days earlier.
Carol Ann Davis, 69, told investigators that she shot her husband, Steve Davis, 55, in his sleep after he complained of issues at work and asked her to shoot him once he fell asleep, according to court documents.
Second person at jail tests positive
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A second person who works within the Black Hawk County Jail in north-central Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19, officials there said.
An employee of Summit Food Services, the company that prepares meals for inmates, has been infected with the virus, according to a news release Wednesday from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Capt. Nathan Neff said the kitchen staff has limited contact with jail staff and no contact with inmates.
Reward offered in pet poisoning cases
CRANDON, Wis. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who is poisoning pets and wildlife in northern Wisconsin.
Four dogs have died in the past month in Forest County.
Officials believe the deaths are related to the ongoing poisonings in Florence, Forest and Marinette counties that have been investigated for about a year, WLUK-TV reported. So far, seven pet dogs have died.
2 arrested for 3 overdoses
SOUTH WAYNE, Wis. — Two men have been arrested after three people were found unresponsive of drug overdoses in Lafayette County Wednesday.
First responders used Narcan to save the three who were found at a home in the village of South Wayne. They were taken to the Monroe hospital.
Sheriff’s officials said an investigation led to the arrests of the two men who could face charges of recklessly endangering safety, delivery of heroin and maintaining a drug dwelling.