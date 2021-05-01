Report: LaSalle Veterans’
Home unprepared for virus
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Consistent statewide procedures and ongoing drills that target infection response and other emergencies will be routine at Illinois veterans’ homes after COVID-19 caught the LaSalle Veterans’ Home unprepared and claimed 36 lives last fall, the state’s newly appointed director said.
Terry Prince laid out a string of miscommunications, lax policy and missed opportunities when the pandemic hit the home in LaSalle, 94 miles west of Chicago.
The report by the inspector general of the Illinois Department of Human Services, released Friday, noted that despite escaping all traces of the deadly respiratory illness for eight months after it entered Illinois, there was little done to devise protocols for preventing or managing infections.
Authorities arrest 2 in Aurora carjacking
AURORA, Ill. — A suburban Chicago man and a juvenile have been charged in connection with a violent carjacking that left a mother of two paralyzed, Aurora authorities announced Thursday.
Kimberly Weibring was eating in her car on Jan. 16 when at least two people attempted to carjack her SUV. The pair pulled Weibring out of her vehicle, shot her in the back and drove away in her vehicle. She was left with a shattered vertebra and a bullet lodged in her spinal cord.
Edward James McGee, 26, of Harvey, and a 16-year-old boy have been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed violence, and two counts possession of a stolen vehicle.
The teen, who was 15 at the time of the carjacking, was not named because he is charged as a juvenile.