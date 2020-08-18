$1M bond set for man accused of shooting Kenosha officer
KENOSHA, Wis. — A judge set bond at $1 million Monday for a man accused of trying to kill a Kenosha police officer.
Jonathan Massey, 29, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide. Massey is accused of shooting Officer Justin Pruett on Aug. 8 while the officer stopped to talk to him.
The Kenosha News reports the injured officer told the court Monday he is worried his life would be in danger if Massey is released from jail.
Pruett was checking a report of someone breaking into a car when he exchanged gunfire with a man who ran away.
Massey was arrested last week in Indiana. When he was found, Massey had a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Prosecutors say he sought treatment from a friend rather than going to a hospital.
Massey’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 26.
Man drowns trying to recover remote control boat
HARTFORD, Wis — Police in southeastern Wisconsin said a 28-year-old man has drowned in a pond while trying to recover a remote control boat.
Hartford police were called Saturday afternoon to the downtown mill pond about a man in distress in the water. Officers saw the victim go under the water’s surface but did not see him resurface.
A police officer entered the water to try to find the victim but could not locate him. Crews later pulled the man from the water. His name was not immediately released.
Witnesses said the man had entered the pond to try to recover a remote control boat that was sinking.
Man dies of hornet attack complications
NEENAH, Wis. — An administrator for the Neenah Joint School District has died from complications after being stung multiple times by a swarm of hornets this month, according to district officials.
Andrew Thorson, 38, died Saturday after he was stung at his home on Aug. 2, the school district said. Thorson was the district’s deputy administrator for business services, a husband and a father of four daughters ranging in age from 2 to 11.
Superintendent Mary Pfeiffer issued a statement Sunday.
“We are shocked and devastated by Andrew’s passing. He was not only extraordinary in his job, but he was an even more exceptional husband, father and human being. Our hearts ache for Heather, his girls and his entire family. We will continue to do whatever we can to help them through this difficult time for all of us,” Pfeiffer said.
According to district officials, Thorson helped create a new financial management system, and produced a balanced budget each year of his tenure.
He also helped design the new Neenah High School, and is described by the district as a visionary behind the creation of the district’s $114.9 million referendum which he helped pass in April, WBAY-TV reported.The Associated Press