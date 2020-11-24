Man sentenced for threats to U.S. Representative
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to making a threat against U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis has been sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo mental health counseling.
The federal judge who sentenced Randall Tarr, 65, on Friday also ordered the Rochester man to pay a $2,000 fine and to have no contact with Davis, his office or members of his family.
Tarr admitted earlier this year that he called the Taylorville Republican’s office in Decatur on Nov. 25, 2019, and left a profanity-filled voice mail message in which he threatened to shoot Davis, The State Journal-Register reported.
Tarr pleaded guilty in July to a charge of making a threat to a federal official, which carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
His sentencing came after an agreement was reached between the government, in consultation with Davis, and the defendant’s counsel.
Twin girls mark milestone
DYSART, Iowa — Twin Iowa girls who faced long odds when they were born around the 22nd week of pregnancy are celebrating a miracle milestone — they turn 2 on Tuesday.
Guinness World Records has recognized Kambry and Keeley Ewoldt as the world’s most premature twins, The Des Moines Register reported. Jade Ewoldt of Dysart gave birth to the girls on Nov. 24, 2018. Kambry weighed nearly 1 pound and Keeley weighed a little over 1 pound.
Today, the girls love singing “Baby Shark,” doing the Chicken Dance and painting pictures, and they have their own distinctive personalities. Ewoldt said Kambry is more of a tomboy and Keeley is very “girly.”
They entered the world fighting to survive. The girls spent the first four months of their lives in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
As infants, Kambry and Keeley were diagnosed with severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia, a chronic lung disease that makes breathing difficult. They have had to receive oxygen through nasal cannulas almost their entire lives. They were taken off oxygen earlier this month.
The coronavirus poses a significant risk, so the family is staying indoors most of the time.
Jade Ewoldt has a Facebook page called “ Keeley and Kambry’s Tribe,” with nearly 10,000 followers.
“I’m thankful for the uneven road that brought us here even when I do not understand,” she posted recently.
She hopes their story can reach and support families going through similar struggles.
2 teens dead in crash
CHARITON, Iowa — Two teenagers have died after a car accident near Chariton.
The Iowa State Patrol said the accident happened just after 5 p.m. Sunday when a Jeep turning from Highway 34 onto a street struck a pickup truck, ejecting everyone in the Jeep.
Two Jeep passengers died. They were identified as 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton. The 18-year-old driver is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Both occupants of the pickup, both age 55, are hospitalized. Their conditions were not immediately released.
The patrol’s investigation is ongoing.