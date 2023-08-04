Police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him at gas station
NEENAH, Wis. — Officers fatally shot a man in eastern Wisconsin after he apparently displayed a weapon while they tried to arrest him, police said.
The 37-year-old man, who was not identified, was confronted by officers with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group at a gas station Wednesday afternoon in Neenah, a city about 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee. They tried to take him into custody on arrest warrants, the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said.
A preliminary investigation “would suggest the subject displayed a weapon,” before officers shot him, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The man later died of his injuries at a local hospital.
No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.
It was unclear if any officers involved in the shooting were placed on leave or when the man’s name would be released. The Associated Press left a message with the sheriff’s office Thursday morning seeking additional details.
The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the shooting because the task force is comprised of multiple agencies from Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac and Calumet Counties and the state’s Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations.
Woman killed, 3 others also shot on Chicago’s South Side
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman was killed and three other people — including her 2-year-old son — also were shot Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side, police said.
The toddler was hospitalized in good condition after being shot in a foot, as were his 29-year-old father, who also was shot in a foot, and a 62-year-old man, who was shot in the back, Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott said in a news conference near the scene in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
The victims were standing on a sidewalk around 3 p.m. when assailants got out of a vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the scene, McDermott said.
The woman was shot multiple times and died later at a hospital, authorities said.
No one was in custody.
Iowa attorney sanctioned for mishandling client funds
A Waterloo attorney has agreed to a 60-day suspension of his law license due to his mishandling of client funds.
According to the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Disciplinary Board, attorney Wallace D. Parrish has admitted that he failed to properly reconcile trust fund accounts while knowingly providing the Client Security Commission with false information indicating he was making the proper reconciliations.
According to the board, Parrish withdrew fees from client trust accounts before the fees were earned, failed to maintain a check register or client ledgers, did not regularly perform reconciliations of accounts, and did not retain bank statements.
Parrish acknowledged that his trust account contained negative balances for five separate clients, the board said. He was not able to account for the negative balances, but ultimately “reimbursed the account when confronted with the negative balances by the Client Security Commission auditor,” the board stated.
A 2016 audit of his account had uncovered similar problems, the board said, adding that “unfortunately, Parrish did not learn from this, and his 2021 audit revealed some of the same outstanding checks and stale client accounts.”