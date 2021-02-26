Gov. Reynolds: Iowa vaccinations will rise as more doses arrive
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds said Thursday that she’s optimistic vaccinations of Iowans will accelerate due to the impending authorization of a new one-dose coronavirus vaccine and increased deliveries of the two-shot varieties.
Speaking at her weekly news conference, Reynolds said 19.2% of eligible Iowans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 53% of residents 65 and older have had a first dose.
Reynolds credited the federal government for increasing the production and delivery of vaccines to states.
“I’m cautiously optimistic that the progress we’re seeing now will only continue and I do appreciate the partnership of the federal government in making this possible,” she said.
She projected that by next week, 70% of first responders, health care workers in hospitals, K-12 teachers and staff and childcare workers will have received at least one dose.
By mid-March, she expects 70% of Iowans 65 and older to have received at least a first dose.
The next priority group expected to be eligible for vaccinations in March is essential workers, which will include people in meatpacking plants, food processing, agricultural production and manufacturing. People with disabilities living in home settings and staff at those facilities also should begin vaccinations in March.
Reynolds projected that the remainder of the eligible Iowa population may begin getting shots as soon as April, although she said that timing could change.
She said White House officials in a call with governors promised to increase distribution by 1 million doses beginning next week.
Iowa’s allocation is expected to grow to 91,100 doses, including the first batch of more than 25,000 of the new single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Reynolds said Iowa is no longer planning a centralized registration and vaccine scheduling website, as other states have established. She announced last week that the state had dropped plans to pay Microsoft for such a system.
Instead, a new state website will launch today and will provide information about eligibility, links to vaccine providers and other information. Iowans will still have to look up a provider and go to that pharmacy or clinic’s website to register and sign up for a vaccine appointment.
For those over age 65 with no internet access or ability to use the online option, Reynolds said that beginning March 8 the state will provide vaccine navigators through the state’s 211 help center to help set up appointments at Hy-Vee grocery store pharmacies.
Elderly residents who have called their Area Agency on Aging and left contact information will be getting a call from a navigator to help schedule an appointment, she said.
Gov. Evers signs bill to update Wisconsin unemployment system
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday signed into law a bipartisan bill to begin the work of updating the state’s unemployment claims processing system that contributed to many people waiting weeks or months to get paid during the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers signed the bill after the Assembly passed it unanimously on Tuesday. The Senate approved it last week on a 27-3 vote. It is the first bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature under a special session called by Evers, a Democrat.
The bill starts the process to begin the upgrade, but there is no funding included as Evers wanted. The upgrade is expected to cost $80 million or more.
“It’s unfortunate that the Legislature chose to cut the funding we’d asked for to commit to upgrading our system from start to finish — because I want to be clear, this bill won’t be enough to solve the problem,” Evers said in a statement. “But after a decade of failing to act, I’m proud my special session could finally prompt the Legislature to do something on this issue.”
Republican lawmakers had faulted Evers for not acting sooner, saying he didn’t need the Legislature’s approval to make improvements to the claims processing system, including bringing on more workers and expanding hours at a call center to handle the influx of people who lost their jobs early in the pandemic.
The new law also waives the one-week waiting period for receiving unemployment benefits until March 14 and extends limited liability from COVID-related lawsuits to businesses, governments and schools.
Firefighters rescue Chicago area woman trapped under awning
SCHILLER PARK, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman was rescued by firefighters after spending 10 hours trapped beneath an awning that collapsed outside her home under the weight of heavy snow and ice, authorities said.
The woman, who is in her 50s, was shoveling snow in the rear of her home when the awning fell onto her sometime between noon and 1 p.m. Monday, according to the Schiller Park Fire Department.
Department Chief Mike Cesaretti said the woman’s legs were pinned by the fallen awning and her predicament was not discovered until a family member returned home about 10:15 p.m.
“She was trying to call for help, but being her head was inside of the awning, nobody was able to hear her,” Cesaretti told WLS-TV.
Firefighters rushed to the woman’s Cook County home and found her conscious under the awning. Crews used struts and inflatable bags to raise the awning and freed her in about 10 minutes.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Lutheran General Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.
Dozens of buildings and other structures have failed in Chicago and its suburbs during February following weeks of freezing temperatures and above-average snowfall. On Feb. 17, a man died after a snow-covered awning collapsed on him and another person at an off-track betting site on Chicago’s far South Side.
Police: Iowa City landlord attacked tenant with baseball bat
IOWA CITY — Police have arrested an Iowa City landlord, accusing her of breaking into an apartment to try to forcibly remove a tenant and hitting the tenant with a baseball bat.
Police arrested Suzanne Dashner, 67, on suspicion of burglary and assault for the Feb. 10 incident, The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reported. Police files say Dashner and three men, all armed with baseball bats and a 2-by-2 board, went to the apartment around 7 p.m. with the intent of breaking in and kicking the tenant out.
Dashner and the men broke into the apartment as the tenant hid in a bedroom and called 911, police said. Dashner and the men kicked open the woman’s bedroom door and threatened her, police said. Dashner also hit the woman in the leg with a bat, police said.
The charges Dashner faces carry up to 30 years in prison.
Eastern Iowa man arrested after dead cattle found on land
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man has been arrested and charged with livestock neglect resulting in death after authorities found dead cattle on his property.
Brian Greazel, 43, of Mount Vernon, was arrested Wednesday, the Iowa City Press-Citizen reported. Linn County Sheriff’s deputies called to a rural property near Libson for a complaint about neglected cattle discovered numerous head of cattle dead, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
An Iowa Department of Agriculture veterinarian determined the cattle died for lack of food, water and shelter, officials said. Gardner said Greazel was not living on the property where the cattle were located.
The sheriff’s office did not say how many animals were found dead, but said 18 head were rescued from the property.
1 injured in buggy crash has died
RICE LAKE, Wis. — A 17-year-old who was injured along with another teen when their horse-drawn buggy was hit by a truck in Barron County last week has died, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.
According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, the teen who died and a 16-year-old were heading north on Highway M last Thursday night when a truck traveling in the same direction struck the buggy, which had operating rear lights.The younger teen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Sheriff’s officials say they were notified Wednesday that the older teen, who had been flown from the scene, had died.
The case remains under investigation and will eventually be referred to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges, according to Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.