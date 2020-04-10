MADISON, Wis. — The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak in Wisconsin (all times local):
10:30 a.m.
More than half of Wisconsin's 133 hospitals reported on Friday that they have less than a one week supply of goggle and gowns worn when treating coronavirus patients.
More than a third of hospitals are also reporting they have less than a week's worth of face shields, N95 masks and paper medical masks, according to a Wisconsin Hospitals Association website.
Wisconsin, like many other states, faces a shortage of personal protective equipment vital to health care workers who are treating COVID-19 patients.
Gov. Tony Evers and members of his administration have said that supplies they are receiving from the national stockpile will not come close to meeting the need. They are searching for other sources besides the federal government to get health care workers what they need.
The Hospital Association is also reporting that there are 368 COVID-19 patients on ventilators in the state.
As of Thursday, 111 people had died from the coronavirus and nearly 2,900 had tested positive in Wisconsin.
5:50 a.m.
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson, in rare bipartisan unity, are calling on the U.S. Postal Service to investigate what happened to missing absentee ballots in Wisconsin.
In a letter to the Inspector General the senators cite numerous accounts from the state that the Postal Service failed to fulfill its critical mission of getting all those ballots in the hands of voters.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Thursday that nearly 1.3 million absentee ballots had been requested by voters and about 235,000 ballots had not yet been returned as of Thursday.
What's not known is how many of the outstanding ballots were completed by voters and mailed back by the Tuesday deadline.
State officials reported three tubs of ballots from Oshkosh and Appleton were discovered in a mail processing center. The Milwaukee Election Commission has also called for an investigation into a separate set of undelivered ballots.
Baldwin is a Democrat from Madison. Johnson is a Republican from Oshkosh.