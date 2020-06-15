Man charged after leading police on high-speed chase
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Prosecutors have charged a Mindoro man in connection with a police chase that reached speeds of 120 mph.
The La Crosse Tribune reports that 22-year-old Frederick Clements faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and fleeing an officer, both felonies. The counts were filed Friday in La Crosse Count Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, police in West Salem tried to stop Clements on April 20 after spotting him doing 45 mph in a 25 mph zone on a residential street in a Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with no license plates.
Instead of stopping, Clements accelerated to 65 mph in a 35 mph zone and then ran a stop sign. The officer chasing him reached speeds of up to 113 mph before calling off the chase because it was too dangerous to continue.
Clements turned himself later that night, the complaint said.
He told police he fled because he was close to getting his license back and didn’t want an operating after suspension citation. He said he knew he was driving recklessly by driving so fast in a residential area and passing in a no-passing zone at 120 mph, according to the complaint.
UW System offers fall classroom guidelines
MILWAUKEE — University of Wisconsin System officials are offering campuses guidelines for reopening this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the system released the guidelines Sunday. They include putting classes of more than 50 students online, having a plan if COVID-19 cases spike, re-evaluating dorm and dining operations, using masks, and keeping students that share classes together in the dorms.
Rob Cramer, system vice president for administration, said the recommendations are broad so individual chancellors can decide how to handle reopening.
Some UW schools say dorms will be open and be allowed to fill to capacity. Schools also are creating isolation areas where sick students would be quarantined but could still access their courses online and have food delivered to them. Mask requirements will vary from campus to campus. UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields told the Journal Sentinel that students who won’t wear masks may not be allowed to attend his university.
UW-Madison has yet to announce any reopening plans. A UW-Madison spokesman told the Journal Sentinel that school may release something by next week.
State health officials reported 275 new COVID-19 cases and one new death Sunday. The state has now seen 22,758 cases and 692 deaths. Around 16,500 people, or 73% of cases, have recovered.
Car slams into home, man dies
MILWAUKEE — A man is dead after he smashed his car into a Dodge County home.
WTMJ-AM reports sheriff’s deputies were called to the home off state Highway 33 in the Township of Trenton around 7 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the 24-year-old driver took a curve too fast and smashed into a ditch before hitting the home. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash.