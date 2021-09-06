Performing arts groups unveil virus protocols
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s largest performing arts organizations will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to attend their indoor performances, including for the smash touring musical “Hamilton” and popular holiday shows “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker.”
More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement.
“Our industry faced tremendous challenges and financial devastation over the past 18 months, and this precautionary step will give us the ability to stay in business and ensure live performances can continue safely throughout the city,” said Kendra Whitlock Ingram, Marcus Performing Arts Center president and CEO.
The signers note that their policy matches similar protocols at New York’s Broadway theaters and members of The League of Chicago Theaters, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Mask policies will be set by each organization. The groups will offer refunds for previously purchased tickets.
“I am grateful our partners have made the tough decisions to protect our residents so we can all enjoy Milwaukee’s performing arts,” said Kirsten Johnson, Milwaukee’s health commissioner.
COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin reached double digits four times in the past week, according to health department statistics posted through Friday. Wisconsin’s death count is the 23rd highest in the country since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University researchers reported.
Lincoln museum digitizing thousands of rare images
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is digitizing nearly 8,000 rare images, including a Lincoln family photo album and a poster that offered a reward for the capture of the 16th president’s assassin.
The “Picturing Lincoln” project will allow people around the world to access material from the museum in Springfield, the State Journal-Register reported. It’s being funded with a $100,000 grant from the Illinois State Library.
“The depth and breadth of the collection is astounding and contains one-of-a-kind items not held in any other repository in the world,” project director Megan Klintworth wrote in the grant application. “By digitizing these materials, researchers and students from across the globe will be given unfettered access to the triumphs and tragedies that befell both the Lincoln family and the nation.”
An ongoing project underway at the library and museum, “Papers of Abraham Lincoln,” is annotating and publishing all documents written by and written to Lincoln in his lifetime or signed by and addressed by him. The “Picturing Lincoln” project is focused on images considered “complementary or supplemental to Lincoln’s life and public career.”
They include the posters issued days after Lincoln’s fatal 1865 shooting seeking a reward for the apprehension of John Wilkes Booth. Other images are a schedule for the funeral train carrying Lincoln’s body back to Springfield for burial and the only surviving photograph of Lincoln’s body lying in state.
Iowa inmate dies from COVID-19, other conditions
FORT MADISON, Iowa — An Iowa prison inmate serving a life sentence for murder died Saturday from complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, authorities said.
Phillip Benito Cuevas, 81, was in hospice care at the Iowa State Penitentiary, the Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release.
Cuevas had been serving a life sentence for first-degree murder from Polk County. His sentence began in 1977.
Renovated theater reopens as music venue
DES PLAINES, Ill. — A former vaudeville theater will reopen this fall after a $6.6 million renovation partially backed by the city of Des Plaines in hopes it will drive more development in the area.
The Des Plaines Theatre has been closed since 2014. The Pioneer Press reports that the city bought it for $1.2 million in 2018 and signed an agreement with an outside operator to manage it, including live music bookings.
The theater’s 100-year-old interior has been restored to highlight its art deco style and reveal a stage that was covered by movie screens. The renovation also added a restaurant space and a speakeasy-themed bar.
Ron Onesti, owner of the new operating firm Onesti Entertainment, also manages the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. Onesti said he’s long been interested in the Des Plaines Theatre but knew restoring it would cost more than he could afford alone.
“I could never sell the amount of tickets needed to bring it back to where it needed to be,” he said.
The Des Plaines-based Rivers Casino contributed $2.2 million toward the work.
Des Plaines City Manager Michael Bartholomew said city officials watched years of failed efforts to revitalize the theater and thought the city could succeed, bringing crowds downtown and benefiting other local businesses.
Onesti said the first show is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Infant’s body found outside funeral home
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say an infant whose body was discovered Friday was placed outside a Milwaukee funeral home.
Police said the cause of death is undetermined and the case remains under investigation. Police said they are looking for the parents of the child.
The baby was found by employees of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home. The workers noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building’s wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside the bag, WJDT-TV reported.
“It’s horrifying,” said Trina Hall, who lives near the scene.
Joyce Felker, executive director of The Parenting Network, told the TV station people who are “in the moment” have other options. It’s legal in Wisconsin to anonymously relinquish an infant less than 72 hours old to a police station or hospital.
Visitor center opens at Chicago monument
CHICAGO — Years in the making, the visitor center and state historic site grounds at the Pullman National Monument have officially opened to the public.
Chicago’s first national monument marks the site where Pullman passenger railroad cars were built; Employees lived nearby in the neighborhood on the city’s South Side. The sprawling Pullman company factory closed in 1982. The National Park Services’ visitor center features exhibits on worker demonstrations that helped plant the seeds of the modern labor movement. For instance, Black railroad workers won a significant labor agreement in the 1930s that helped lead to worker protections.
Robert Bushwaller, a Historic Pullman Foundation board member, was encouraged by the crowd on Saturday. Some drove vintage cars to mark the opening day during the Labor Day weekend.
“The public support has been better than expected,” Bushwaller told the Chicago Sun-Times. “The turnout is tremendous. They remember so much from how it used to be and want to see if it still tasted that way, and they’ve been satisfied.”
Former President Barack Obama designated the factory and surrounding area a national monument in 2015. Restoration and revitalization at the site has been ongoing for years.